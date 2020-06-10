16785 Bay View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Here is your chance to live in a waterfront lot home (Built in 2015) with your very own Private Boat Dock. Shows like a model home. A modern masterpiece located in the heart of Huntington Harbour / Sunset Beach area. 4 car garage so parking wont be an issue. This listing includes a private 30' dock to park a boat. Take the elevator from the 1st floor to go to the 2nd floor, where you'll find an open and airy floor plan including a guest bedroom. The kitchen includes newer high end stainless steel appliances and an island with a contemporary stainless steel fume hood . All bedrooms on third floor include walk in closets. The third floor is also a master getaway featuring a sitting area / office with amazing canal and ocean views. One of the 2 private decks off the master bedroom has access to the rooftop deck for 360 degree views including: harbor, ocean, Catalina, mountain and long beach skyline views. The perfect location, walking distance to Sunset Beach and many restaurants including Captain Jacks. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your own custom home and private getaway.