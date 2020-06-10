All apartments in Huntington Beach
16785 Bay View Drive

16785 Bay View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

16785 Bay View Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Sunset Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Here is your chance to live in a waterfront lot home (Built in 2015) with your very own Private Boat Dock. Shows like a model home. A modern masterpiece located in the heart of Huntington Harbour / Sunset Beach area. 4 car garage so parking wont be an issue. This listing includes a private 30' dock to park a boat. Take the elevator from the 1st floor to go to the 2nd floor, where you'll find an open and airy floor plan including a guest bedroom. The kitchen includes newer high end stainless steel appliances and an island with a contemporary stainless steel fume hood . All bedrooms on third floor include walk in closets. The third floor is also a master getaway featuring a sitting area / office with amazing canal and ocean views. One of the 2 private decks off the master bedroom has access to the rooftop deck for 360 degree views including: harbor, ocean, Catalina, mountain and long beach skyline views. The perfect location, walking distance to Sunset Beach and many restaurants including Captain Jacks. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your own custom home and private getaway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16785 Bay View Drive have any available units?
16785 Bay View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16785 Bay View Drive have?
Some of 16785 Bay View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16785 Bay View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16785 Bay View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16785 Bay View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16785 Bay View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16785 Bay View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16785 Bay View Drive offers parking.
Does 16785 Bay View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16785 Bay View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16785 Bay View Drive have a pool?
No, 16785 Bay View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16785 Bay View Drive have accessible units?
No, 16785 Bay View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16785 Bay View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16785 Bay View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16785 Bay View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16785 Bay View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
