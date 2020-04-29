All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

16602 Bordeaux Lane

16602 Bordeaux Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16602 Bordeaux Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Enjoy the beach and boating lifestyle at this wonderful Fully Furnished French Mediterranean style Townhouse located in the 24 HR Guard Gated Broadmoor development! Very unique location, being just across PCH, On Huntington Harbour's main channel, across the street from Sunset Beach, the bay and Starbucks. Endless dining, shopping, recreation, and more! The Community pool and spa were remodeled last Fall and very close to your door. Home features: 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, attached 2 car garage, Stone Entry, Hardwood Floors, Wet Bar with Granite, Fireplace in Living Room and Master Bedroom, Kitchen has granite and newer stainless steel appliances and sink, and some plantation shutters, Stone Master bath with Skylight, Vaulted ceilings in bedrooms. The garage is oversize with plenty of room for bikes, beach gear, boating stuff, surf & paddle boards, plus two cars! Broadmoor also features tennis courts, Club House, dog park and resort size pool/spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16602 Bordeaux Lane have any available units?
16602 Bordeaux Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16602 Bordeaux Lane have?
Some of 16602 Bordeaux Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16602 Bordeaux Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16602 Bordeaux Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16602 Bordeaux Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16602 Bordeaux Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16602 Bordeaux Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16602 Bordeaux Lane offers parking.
Does 16602 Bordeaux Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16602 Bordeaux Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16602 Bordeaux Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16602 Bordeaux Lane has a pool.
Does 16602 Bordeaux Lane have accessible units?
No, 16602 Bordeaux Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16602 Bordeaux Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16602 Bordeaux Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16602 Bordeaux Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16602 Bordeaux Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
