16602 Bordeaux Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Enjoy the beach and boating lifestyle at this wonderful Fully Furnished French Mediterranean style Townhouse located in the 24 HR Guard Gated Broadmoor development! Very unique location, being just across PCH, On Huntington Harbour's main channel, across the street from Sunset Beach, the bay and Starbucks. Endless dining, shopping, recreation, and more! The Community pool and spa were remodeled last Fall and very close to your door. Home features: 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, attached 2 car garage, Stone Entry, Hardwood Floors, Wet Bar with Granite, Fireplace in Living Room and Master Bedroom, Kitchen has granite and newer stainless steel appliances and sink, and some plantation shutters, Stone Master bath with Skylight, Vaulted ceilings in bedrooms. The garage is oversize with plenty of room for bikes, beach gear, boating stuff, surf & paddle boards, plus two cars! Broadmoor also features tennis courts, Club House, dog park and resort size pool/spa.