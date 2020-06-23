16351 Anita Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath House with Built-in Office Near Bella Terra Mall - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home located minutes away from Bella Terra has upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and new cabinets. Baths have been upgraded to tile and clear glass doors. Wood floors throughout. Nice open floor plan. Spacious living room with fireplace.



Built in office off living room. Great for working at home or study area.



Backyard is spacious with raised deck and jacuzzi, yard, and covered patio area. Great for entertaining.



Close to neighborhood elementary school and walking distance to Bella Terra Mall. Minutes to the 405 Freeway.



Two car garage with washer and dryer hookups.



(RLNE2378110)