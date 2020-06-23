All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16351 Anita Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

16351 Anita Lane

16351 Anita Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16351 Anita Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath House with Built-in Office Near Bella Terra Mall - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home located minutes away from Bella Terra has upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and new cabinets. Baths have been upgraded to tile and clear glass doors. Wood floors throughout. Nice open floor plan. Spacious living room with fireplace.

Built in office off living room. Great for working at home or study area.

Backyard is spacious with raised deck and jacuzzi, yard, and covered patio area. Great for entertaining.

Close to neighborhood elementary school and walking distance to Bella Terra Mall. Minutes to the 405 Freeway.

Two car garage with washer and dryer hookups.

(RLNE2378110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16351 Anita Lane have any available units?
16351 Anita Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16351 Anita Lane have?
Some of 16351 Anita Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16351 Anita Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16351 Anita Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16351 Anita Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16351 Anita Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16351 Anita Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16351 Anita Lane offers parking.
Does 16351 Anita Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16351 Anita Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16351 Anita Lane have a pool?
No, 16351 Anita Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16351 Anita Lane have accessible units?
No, 16351 Anita Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16351 Anita Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16351 Anita Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16351 Anita Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16351 Anita Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
