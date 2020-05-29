All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16241 EAGLE LN..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16241 EAGLE LN.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

16241 EAGLE LN.

16241 Eagle Lane · (714) 378-1418 ext. 6
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16241 Eagle Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16241 EAGLE LN. · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
WOW 3 bed 3 bath 3 car garage upgraded Huntington Beach Home. - We have a 3 bed 3 bath 3 car garage, home just a few minutes from the ocean & featuring tons of quality upgrades including; A completely remodeled kitchen w/custom made cabinets, high end appliances, granite counters, instant hot water, a pass through breakfast bar & tile flooring, living room, fireplace & nice laminate wood flooring as well as in the entry & hallway, updated hall & original master baths + plank tile flooring in each, newly added 2nd master bath w/dual sinks, granite counter, vanity, tub, separate shower, bluetooth speaker/fan/light & separate toilet room, expanded master bed. suite w/walk-in closet, fresh carpet in all 3 bedrooms, smooth ceilings, paneled doors, crown moldings, dual pane windows & slider, fiberglass front door, insulated front "storm door" w/pull down screen, air conditioning, new Noritz tankless water heater, insulated doors on the 3 car garage, rain gutters, automatic sprinklers, a really nice garden/sunroom leading to the private rear yard which features outdoor speakers, lighting, gazebo, 2 patios, grassy area, lemon & avocado trees, great for watching sunsets and capturing the sea breeze in your West facing rear yard. The front also offers really nice curb appeal w/outdoor lighting and a large 1/4 round paver driveway that is 37 feet from the sidewalk to the planter bed. Owner prefers no pets or section 8.

(RLNE3964835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16241 EAGLE LN. have any available units?
16241 EAGLE LN. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16241 EAGLE LN. have?
Some of 16241 EAGLE LN.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16241 EAGLE LN. currently offering any rent specials?
16241 EAGLE LN. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16241 EAGLE LN. pet-friendly?
No, 16241 EAGLE LN. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16241 EAGLE LN. offer parking?
Yes, 16241 EAGLE LN. does offer parking.
Does 16241 EAGLE LN. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16241 EAGLE LN. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16241 EAGLE LN. have a pool?
No, 16241 EAGLE LN. does not have a pool.
Does 16241 EAGLE LN. have accessible units?
No, 16241 EAGLE LN. does not have accessible units.
Does 16241 EAGLE LN. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16241 EAGLE LN. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16241 EAGLE LN. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16241 EAGLE LN. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16241 EAGLE LN.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity