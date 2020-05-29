16241 EAGLE LN.

Amenities

WOW 3 bed 3 bath 3 car garage upgraded Huntington Beach Home. - We have a 3 bed 3 bath 3 car garage, home just a few minutes from the ocean & featuring tons of quality upgrades including; A completely remodeled kitchen w/custom made cabinets, high end appliances, granite counters, instant hot water, a pass through breakfast bar & tile flooring, living room, fireplace & nice laminate wood flooring as well as in the entry & hallway, updated hall & original master baths + plank tile flooring in each, newly added 2nd master bath w/dual sinks, granite counter, vanity, tub, separate shower, bluetooth speaker/fan/light & separate toilet room, expanded master bed. suite w/walk-in closet, fresh carpet in all 3 bedrooms, smooth ceilings, paneled doors, crown moldings, dual pane windows & slider, fiberglass front door, insulated front "storm door" w/pull down screen, air conditioning, new Noritz tankless water heater, insulated doors on the 3 car garage, rain gutters, automatic sprinklers, a really nice garden/sunroom leading to the private rear yard which features outdoor speakers, lighting, gazebo, 2 patios, grassy area, lemon & avocado trees, great for watching sunsets and capturing the sea breeze in your West facing rear yard. The front also offers really nice curb appeal w/outdoor lighting and a large 1/4 round paver driveway that is 37 feet from the sidewalk to the planter bed. Owner prefers no pets or section 8.



