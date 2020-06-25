15932 Standish Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Huntington Beach cul de sac. Friendly, quiet neighbors with a smattering of sweet children around. Nice amount of dog walkers and strolling always happening.

Our favorite part of this home is it's spacious, flowing, thoughtful layout. Two cozy, inviting gas fireplaces in the living room and family room.

