15932 Standish Lane

Amenities
Huntington Beach cul de sac. Friendly, quiet neighbors with a smattering of sweet children around. Nice amount of dog walkers and strolling always happening.
Our favorite part of this home is it's spacious, flowing, thoughtful layout. Two cozy, inviting gas fireplaces in the living room and family room.
Huntington Beach cul de sac. Friendly, quiet neighbors with a smattering of sweet children around. Nice amount of dog walkers and strolling always happening.
Our favorite part of this home is it's spacious, flowing, thoughtful layout. Two cozy, inviting gas fireplaces in the living room and family room.