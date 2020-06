Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome, Home! As this 1340 sq, ft Single-family Residence offers one Master bedroom and two large guest bedrooms. Family Living room and dining area, two-car garage with direct access, washer and Dryer in the garage. 2 Tuff Sheds with a concrete foundation and cooling turbine on each unit for any of your items for extra storage, large back yard and front yard, Homes Faces West.