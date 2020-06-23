All apartments in Huntington Beach
Location

10132 Forrestal Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This single family home has been updated throughout with designer touches! Amazing neighborhood, good schools, close to the freeway and beach. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that have been updated throughout. New paint and awesome curb appeal will make this home go fast! The kitchen is upgraded as well! The backyard is perfect for entertaining or letting the kids play.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10132 Forrestal Drive have any available units?
10132 Forrestal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 10132 Forrestal Drive have?
Some of 10132 Forrestal Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10132 Forrestal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10132 Forrestal Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10132 Forrestal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10132 Forrestal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10132 Forrestal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10132 Forrestal Drive does offer parking.
Does 10132 Forrestal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10132 Forrestal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10132 Forrestal Drive have a pool?
No, 10132 Forrestal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10132 Forrestal Drive have accessible units?
No, 10132 Forrestal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10132 Forrestal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10132 Forrestal Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10132 Forrestal Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10132 Forrestal Drive has units with air conditioning.
