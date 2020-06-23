10132 Forrestal Drive

Amenities
This single family home has been updated throughout with designer touches! Amazing neighborhood, good schools, close to the freeway and beach. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that have been updated throughout. New paint and awesome curb appeal will make this home go fast! The kitchen is upgraded as well! The backyard is perfect for entertaining or letting the kids play.
