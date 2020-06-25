10111 Beverly Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Ready for Summer!!! Remodeled Beauty in Prime Huntington Beach Location ~ Custom Courtyard Entry with Wrought Iron Gates, Cobblestone Paver Patios Front and Rear, Aluminum Patio Cover, Lush Landscaping, Artificial Turf Front & Rear, Drip Watering System (lower water bill) .... Truly Emotional, Must See. The Property Itself has 5 Bedrooms, 2.75 Bathrooms (updated), a Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Large Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Family Room, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Nook with Built-In "Classic" Table, European Kitchen and Inside Laundry Room. Features Include New Waterproof Vinyl Flooring, New Plush Carpeting, New Interior & Exterior Paint, Wood Blinds, Dual-Pane Windows, Concrete Tile Roof, Extra-Wide Driveway and Refrigerator. Area Benefits Include River Bike Trail System (3 miles to ocean), Neighborhood Park, Close to Shopping and Restaurants and California's Fantastic Weather!!!