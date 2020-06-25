All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

10111 Beverly Drive

10111 Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10111 Beverly Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Ready for Summer!!! Remodeled Beauty in Prime Huntington Beach Location ~ Custom Courtyard Entry with Wrought Iron Gates, Cobblestone Paver Patios Front and Rear, Aluminum Patio Cover, Lush Landscaping, Artificial Turf Front & Rear, Drip Watering System (lower water bill) .... Truly Emotional, Must See. The Property Itself has 5 Bedrooms, 2.75 Bathrooms (updated), a Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Large Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Family Room, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Nook with Built-In "Classic" Table, European Kitchen and Inside Laundry Room. Features Include New Waterproof Vinyl Flooring, New Plush Carpeting, New Interior & Exterior Paint, Wood Blinds, Dual-Pane Windows, Concrete Tile Roof, Extra-Wide Driveway and Refrigerator. Area Benefits Include River Bike Trail System (3 miles to ocean), Neighborhood Park, Close to Shopping and Restaurants and California's Fantastic Weather!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10111 Beverly Drive have any available units?
10111 Beverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 10111 Beverly Drive have?
Some of 10111 Beverly Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10111 Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10111 Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10111 Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10111 Beverly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 10111 Beverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10111 Beverly Drive offers parking.
Does 10111 Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10111 Beverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10111 Beverly Drive have a pool?
No, 10111 Beverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10111 Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 10111 Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10111 Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10111 Beverly Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10111 Beverly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10111 Beverly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
