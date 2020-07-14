All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like Reidy Creek Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
Reidy Creek Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

Reidy Creek Apartments

1350 Morning View Dr · (443) 991-8845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1350 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 173 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 158 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 233 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reidy Creek Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centrally located in Escondido, CA, Reidy Creek Apartments has a "chill-n-grill" by the pool kind of vibe. Everything you need is just a hop-skip-or jump away from our convenient location. This charming community features two pools, three jacuzzis, and outdoor BBQ grills to entice you into relaxation and summertime fun. Entertain your guests in our artfully designed clubhouse which is fully equipped with comfy couches, full size kitchen appliances, and dining tables to accommodate a large party. Our community also boasts a tennis court and a sand volleyball court for your enjoyment.\n\nOur beautifully crafted and newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes feature a galley kitchen that opens up into a spacious dining area, a full kitchen appliance package, hardwood plank flooring, gas fireplaces, an en-suite washer/dryer, and come with an assigned covered parking space. These units will envelope you with comfort and convenience - a place you can truly call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 deposit per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs. max
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Carports: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $85-$100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reidy Creek Apartments have any available units?
Reidy Creek Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does Reidy Creek Apartments have?
Some of Reidy Creek Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reidy Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Reidy Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reidy Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Reidy Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Reidy Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Reidy Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Reidy Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reidy Creek Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reidy Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Reidy Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Reidy Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Reidy Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Reidy Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reidy Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Reidy Creek Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Elan Felicita Creek
301 W Vermont Ave
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with PoolEscondido Cheap Places
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity