Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Centrally located in Escondido, CA, Reidy Creek Apartments has a "chill-n-grill" by the pool kind of vibe. Everything you need is just a hop-skip-or jump away from our convenient location. This charming community features two pools, three jacuzzis, and outdoor BBQ grills to entice you into relaxation and summertime fun. Entertain your guests in our artfully designed clubhouse which is fully equipped with comfy couches, full size kitchen appliances, and dining tables to accommodate a large party. Our community also boasts a tennis court and a sand volleyball court for your enjoyment.



Our beautifully crafted and newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes feature a galley kitchen that opens up into a spacious dining area, a full kitchen appliance package, hardwood plank flooring, gas fireplaces, an en-suite washer/dryer, and come with an assigned covered parking space. These units will envelope you with comfort and convenience - a place you can truly call home.