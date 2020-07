Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub dog grooming area

Rowan is a charming small community of apartments in Escondido. As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties. The Rowan tree is made of a resilient timber coupled with delicate leaves and white flowers that blossom in the spring.

Like the mighty Rowan, we have taken root in Escondido with the intent of providing its people with a warm, inviting place to call home. Residents will find that the luxurious finishes and relaxing amenities create an environment perfect for both growth and restoration.