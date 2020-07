Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access accessible garage on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary. With 112 apartment homes unified together at the corner of Washington and Centre City Parkway, Alcove brings together people from different cultures and circles to explore life together. Here, the neighbors and friends of Alcove are always greeted with warmth and a smile. Whether this be by mixing and mingling at community events, indulging in unique food and entertainment from local favorites, or learning and preserving the city's culture, Alcove embodies the spirit of community and togetherness.