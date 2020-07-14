All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like
Forest Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
Forest Glen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:40 AM

Forest Glen

493 Beaumont Gln · (949) 612-2477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

493 Beaumont Gln, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 164 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 143 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 259 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
game room
tennis court
Enjoy living in our beautiful community! Country Quiet, City Close! Forest Glen Apartments affords the ultimate in relaxed town and country living. Terraced on a natural plateau overlooking historic Escondido Valley, Forest Glen provides a sweet spot for your soul. Our apartment homes are comfortable and immaculately maintained. And our staff was rated 5 Stars in our recent resident survey! Experience the lifestyle you deserve at Forest Glen. Give us a call, send an email, or drive by and see us today. You will like what you see!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $400, 2 Beds: $500, 3 Beds: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Covered Lot: 1 assigned per unit, open parking for second vehicle. Covered lot, 1 space/unit, assigned. 1 assigned covered parking space - first come first serve for additional parking - permit only. Please call us for complete Parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Glen have any available units?
Forest Glen has 3 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does Forest Glen have?
Some of Forest Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Glen is pet friendly.
Does Forest Glen offer parking?
Yes, Forest Glen offers parking.
Does Forest Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Forest Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Glen have a pool?
Yes, Forest Glen has a pool.
Does Forest Glen have accessible units?
No, Forest Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest Glen has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway
Escondido, CA 92026
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 BedroomsEscondido Apartments with PoolEscondido Cheap PlacesEscondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidwayNorth BroadwayKit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San DiegoConcordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College