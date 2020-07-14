Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge game room tennis court

Enjoy living in our beautiful community! Country Quiet, City Close! Forest Glen Apartments affords the ultimate in relaxed town and country living. Terraced on a natural plateau overlooking historic Escondido Valley, Forest Glen provides a sweet spot for your soul. Our apartment homes are comfortable and immaculately maintained. And our staff was rated 5 Stars in our recent resident survey! Experience the lifestyle you deserve at Forest Glen. Give us a call, send an email, or drive by and see us today. You will like what you see!