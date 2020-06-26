All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

2535 Montgomery

2535 Montgomery Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2535 Montgomery Ave, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 Montgomery have any available units?
2535 Montgomery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 2535 Montgomery have?
Some of 2535 Montgomery's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 Montgomery currently offering any rent specials?
2535 Montgomery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 Montgomery pet-friendly?
No, 2535 Montgomery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 2535 Montgomery offer parking?
Yes, 2535 Montgomery offers parking.
Does 2535 Montgomery have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2535 Montgomery offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 Montgomery have a pool?
No, 2535 Montgomery does not have a pool.
Does 2535 Montgomery have accessible units?
No, 2535 Montgomery does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 Montgomery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2535 Montgomery has units with dishwashers.
Does 2535 Montgomery have units with air conditioning?
No, 2535 Montgomery does not have units with air conditioning.
