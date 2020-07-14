Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments

Elan Seacrest Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a quaint community. While residing with us, you will enjoy panoramic views of breathtaking coastal lines, hillside cool ocean breezes, and world class beaches like the Moonlight State Beach. Coupled with a convenient location and spectacular sunsets, our residents settle in nicely and enjoy nature's beauty and grandeur. The community is perfect for those who desire a quality life and a sense of community.The community offers newly remodeled one and two bedrooms apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens and upgraded appliances, distinguished crown molding, spacious walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and large private balconies and patios. The community also boasts reserved parking, lush landscaping, a sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, an on-site laundry facility and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Seacrest Encinitas welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Located among 6 miles of Pacific coastline, Encinitas is known for its outstanding beaches and unbeatable surf spots. Whether you want to go on a shopping spree at The Forum, which has an array of incredible shopping, or dine in a sophisticated yet quaint coastal village restaurant located in the heart of Downtown Encinitas, your possibilities are endless. Golf enthusiasts will love Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, a championship 18 hole course with panoramic ocean views. In addition, Encinitas is home to the San Diego Botanic Gardens, a botanical facility with over 30 acres of native and exotic plants, garden trails, flowering trees, majestic palms, and restful vistas. For your convenience, the Interstate 5 is accessible effortlessly and we are adjacent to distinguished National Blue Ribbon Schools. Come home to Elan Seacrest and experience where excellence is not the exception but the standard!