All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like Elan Seacrest Encinitas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Elan Seacrest Encinitas

117 Rosebay Drive · (760) 615-3323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

117 Rosebay Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 40 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Seacrest Encinitas.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
Elan Seacrest Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a quaint community. While residing with us, you will enjoy panoramic views of breathtaking coastal lines, hillside cool ocean breezes, and world class beaches like the Moonlight State Beach. Coupled with a convenient location and spectacular sunsets, our residents settle in nicely and enjoy nature's beauty and grandeur. The community is perfect for those who desire a quality life and a sense of community.The community offers newly remodeled one and two bedrooms apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens and upgraded appliances, distinguished crown molding, spacious walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and large private balconies and patios. The community also boasts reserved parking, lush landscaping, a sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, an on-site laundry facility and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Seacrest Encinitas welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Located among 6 miles of Pacific coastline, Encinitas is known for its outstanding beaches and unbeatable surf spots. Whether you want to go on a shopping spree at The Forum, which has an array of incredible shopping, or dine in a sophisticated yet quaint coastal village restaurant located in the heart of Downtown Encinitas, your possibilities are endless. Golf enthusiasts will love Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, a championship 18 hole course with panoramic ocean views. In addition, Encinitas is home to the San Diego Botanic Gardens, a botanical facility with over 30 acres of native and exotic plants, garden trails, flowering trees, majestic palms, and restful vistas. For your convenience, the Interstate 5 is accessible effortlessly and we are adjacent to distinguished National Blue Ribbon Schools. Come home to Elan Seacrest and experience where excellence is not the exception but the standard!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Lot: 1 space per leaseholder.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Seacrest Encinitas have any available units?
Elan Seacrest Encinitas has 2 units available starting at $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elan Seacrest Encinitas have?
Some of Elan Seacrest Encinitas's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Seacrest Encinitas currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Seacrest Encinitas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Seacrest Encinitas pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Seacrest Encinitas is pet friendly.
Does Elan Seacrest Encinitas offer parking?
Yes, Elan Seacrest Encinitas offers parking.
Does Elan Seacrest Encinitas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elan Seacrest Encinitas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Seacrest Encinitas have a pool?
Yes, Elan Seacrest Encinitas has a pool.
Does Elan Seacrest Encinitas have accessible units?
No, Elan Seacrest Encinitas does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Seacrest Encinitas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Seacrest Encinitas has units with dishwashers.
Does Elan Seacrest Encinitas have units with air conditioning?
No, Elan Seacrest Encinitas does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Elan Seacrest Encinitas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
116 Quail Gardens Dr
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity