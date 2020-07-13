/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:46 AM
154 Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
4 Units Available
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
A beach-style community with incredible views of the coast. Apartments feature full kitchens with newer appliances, crown molding, breakfast bars and private balconies patios. On-site pool, spa, fitness center and laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
2 Units Available
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located 6 miles of the Pacific coastline. Sparkling swimming pool, friendly on-site staff, and full-time maintenance. One and two bedroom floorplans with spacious walk-in closets, breakfast bars and large balconies
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
$
9 Units Available
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1564 sqft
Residents who enjoy shopping will love this property's proximity to Encinitas Ranch Town Center. The green community has a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Inside, apartments feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
$
7 Units Available
Cardiff
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coastal beach town with 28 acres of resort-style living. On-site amenities include two pools and spas, a fitness center, basketball court, and business center. Homes are within walking distance of the beach. Updated interiors.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104
1710 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
906 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1919 Skyknoll Way
1919 Skyknoll Way, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Light & Bright, 2BD/2.5BA Townhouse with Community Pool, Spa & Park! - Lovely, 2 story townhouse in the Vida Pacifica community in Village Park. Community pool, spa, playground and lush greenbelts.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
341 Playa Blanca
341 Playa Blanca, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Spacious, 2BD/1BA w/ 1 car garage: STEPS TO DOWNTOWN ENCINITAS, BEACHES, COASTER & MORE! - Spacious, downstairs 2BD/2BA condo West of I-5 in the beautiful Haciendas De La Playa community.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
2170 Carol View Drive
2170 Carol View Drive, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elan Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that boasts 28 acres of lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1100 Garden View Rd
1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO PACIFICO ENCINITAS APARTMENT HOMESbr We dont just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1750 Burgundy Rd
1750 Burgundy Road, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2262 sqft
Two story home in Encinitas with 2 car garage. Updated Counter top featuring Granite, Island, and Wine rack. Ocean view from living room, dining room, two of three bedrooms.A large wrapping deck is perfect for BBQs and relaxing.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
625 Lynwood Drive
625 Lynwood Drive, Encinitas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
5100 sqft
Simply stunning 5 bdr Hovnanian Home is nestled in the heart of upscale and elite Encinitas Ranch. Luxury ten foot ceilings, formal entrance, proper dining room, winding staircase and glorious chandeliers.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1780 EL CAMINO REAL
1780 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
810 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1780 EL CAMINO REAL in Encinitas. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
2811 CAMINITO CAPE SEBASTIAN
2811 Caminito Cape Sebastian, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1274 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN & LAGOON VIEWS! Very Private 2 BR/2BA Town home in Cardiff Cove. Light & Bright w/neutral colors through out. Large Sunny Kitchen with walk out patio. Includes 1 car garage, community pool, spa & recreation area.
Results within 1 mile of Encinitas
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2005 Costa Del Mar Rd 642
2005 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$3,200
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cortez Building at the Resort 642 - Property Id: 158511 This Studio condo offers heat and air wall unit, coin operated washer/dryer on the ground floor.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
930 Via Mil Cumbres #20
930 Via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Upper Unit in Solana Beach - - Lomas Santa Fe Villas - Frig Included - Stacked Washer/Dryer Included - Water and Trash Paid - Wood Floors - Large 1 Car Garage - Community Pool and Spa Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3052 Camino Serbal
3052 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3590 sqft
Highly sought after 5BD/3.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2003 Costa Del Mar Road
2003 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$2,195
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available short term or long term. Price varies depending on length of stay. $2,195-long term, $2,800-$3,000 short term. Fully furnished or unfurnished beautiful large studio condo, 1.5 baths.On the grounds of the world famous La Costa Resort & Spa.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Aviara
7188 Willet Circle
7188 Willet Circle, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1947 sqft
This lovely, Tramonto house has just been remodeled with new flooring, state of the art kitchen, updated baths and so much more! Upstairs features large master suite, additional bed and bath, plus bonus loft area...
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
La Costa Oaks
7704 Caminito Leon
7704 Caminito Leon, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
773 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous home in the gated community of La Costa Hills! Upstairs single level home. Great location in the complex, end unit. New air conditioning system plus 3 ceiling fans! Cozy living room with corner wood burning fireplace.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
La Costa Oaks
3451 Camino Alegre
3451 Camino Alegre, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,795
3208 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort style living in the beautiful community of Santa Fe Trails in La Costa! Wonderful home with 4 full bdrms, an exercise room & large upstairs loft.
1 of 34
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
7332 Escallonia Ct
7332 Escallonia Court, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1869 sqft
Amazing ocean view from this stunning Carlsbad home! Move In Special! - Wonderful 3 bedroom home in a gated community on the west side of the 5! This beautiful property has 3 upstairs bedrooms, master has a balcony with stunning ocean views, full
Results within 5 miles of Encinitas
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
$
4 Units Available
Rancho La Costa
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1200 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, in-unit laundry and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Includes covered parking, a spa and a pool. Plus, this location is next to La Costa Resort and Spa.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes
2515 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Del Mar, CA, apartment homes located near Sea World and the San Diego Zoo. Upstairs units with ocean views, newly upgraded kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with washer and dryer in every unit.
Similar Pages
Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas 3 BedroomsEncinitas Apartments under $1,600Encinitas Apartments under $1,800Encinitas Apartments with Balcony
Encinitas Apartments with GarageEncinitas Apartments with GymEncinitas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEncinitas Apartments with ParkingEncinitas Apartments with PoolEncinitas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA