1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
115 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA
Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
409 Playa Blanca
409 Playa Blanca, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,588
903 sqft
Spacious Floor Plan, One Car Garage & Two Balconies with Ocean View! 5 Min Walk from Beach, Restaurants! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This lovely home is situated in the heart of Encinitas.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
442 2Nd St
442 2nd Street, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
500 sqft
Beautiful home just steps away from Moonlight Beach. Surfer's paradise!! Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath with full kitchen and bath! All hard surfaces flooring. Large closet in bedroom with mirrored doors.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
245 E GLAUCUS
245 East Glaucus Street, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
350 sqft
CHARMING REMODELED ONE BED ROOM STUDIO WITH ONE CAR GARAGE, FIRE PLACE AND PATIOS. REMODELED, WITH NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, SINK, TOILET, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FRESH PAINT, AND DRAPERY. ONLY 4 UNIT IN COMPLEX. COIN LAUNDRY FACILITY IN THE COMMON AREA.
Results within 1 mile of Encinitas
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
435 S Sierra Ave #112
435 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1008 sqft
Ocean View Gem - Available for May, June and July at this price.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
207 N Sierra Ave
207 North Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
One Bedroom just 1/2 block to beach! - Huge one bedroom, one bathroom downstairs unit just 1/2 block to Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach! Walk-in closet, fireplace, shared garage and washer/dryer, private fenced yard/patio. Wood flooring throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
La Costa Oaks
1 Unit Available
7704 Caminito Leon
7704 Caminito Leon, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
773 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous home in the gated community of La Costa Hills! Upstairs single level home. Great location in the complex, end unit. New air conditioning system plus 3 ceiling fans! Cozy living room with corner wood burning fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2003 Costa Del Mar Rd
2003 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,200
800 sqft
Beautiful furnished property just inside gates of Omni La Costa Resort. Available at 3 night minimum stays, monthly & long term. Live the good life - 800sqft 1 bedroom king bed + bonus office w/ queen pull out + sofa sleeper in living room.
Results within 5 miles of Encinitas
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Carmel Valley
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,771
768 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Carmel Valley
4 Units Available
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,243
700 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Village O
6 Units Available
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
636 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
877 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
45 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,922
617 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
49 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
758 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
North City
10 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
867 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
La Costa Oaks North
20 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
720 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6120 Paseo Valiente
6120 Paseo Valiente, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Casita - Rancho Carrillo - Property Id: 270220 Casita with fully separate entrance in Rancho Carrillo. Sunny and bright, with ample windows to catch cool canyon breezes. 1bed/1bath with full sized kitchen, in unit laundry and attached garage.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
3820 Elijah Ct. #213
3820 Elijah Court, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
805 sqft
JUST REDUCED! ozy Clean Condo in Carmel Pointe! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE! Welcome to this lovely upgraded condo in the Carmel Pointe community of Carmel Valley. Close to all-freeways, beaches, shopping, restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
6890 Mimosa Dr 3
6890 Mimosa Drive, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
550 sqft
Luxury fully furnished 1 bedroom unit attached to large resort home in Aviara division of Carlsbad, Ca. A great beach town. Unit has private fenced in yard with built in BBQ.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
833 Beachfront Drive
833 Beach Front Drive, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$20,000
1082 sqft
Rental available from 8/1/2020 to 9/30/2020. Your dog is welcome! 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Condo is on the beach, close to restaurants, shopping and the Del Mar Race Track. You’ll love our place because of the location...
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
3622 Bernwood Place
3622 Bernwood Place, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
639 sqft
Wonderfully updated downstairs unit with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and remodeled bath with walk-in shower. Unit has been recently upgraded with new appliances, fresh paint and new window coverings.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3101 Sirena Vista Way
3101 Sirena Vista Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
696 sqft
Gorgeous newly updated 1-bedroom single level home in the beautiful community of La Costa Alta! Fantastic ocean views from this second story home, wonderful sunsets! Granite counter tops and lovely cabinetry in kitchen, gas stove.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1508 Circa Del Lago
1508 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
660 sqft
Beautiful senior living at Lake San Marcos at The Chateau! Independent 55+ living community. Rental price includes HOA amenities of 30 meal tickets, transportation, bi-monthly cleaning, water and trash.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
143 10th St
143 10th St, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
600 sqft
By appointment ONLY. Do not disturb occupant. Peaceful, Zen like, Del Mar Beach Cottage Studio ...... Beautifully remodeled throughout in 2019 with new kitchenette including stainless steel appliances and full luxury bathroom.
