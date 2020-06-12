/
2 bedroom apartments
237 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
231 Gloxina St
231 Gloxina Street, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
827 sqft
Gorgeous 2Bd+Bonus/1Ba Beach Cottage w/Private Yard, Fridge, Washer/Dryer - AVAILABLE NOW for viewing and Move In! Please call to schedule an appointment! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Beach Cottage Twin Home with converted garage! No carpet, wood
308 Volney Ln
308 Volney Lane, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1056 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo (recently remodeled). - Property Id: 294767 Recently remodeled unit with front and back patio. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with TV den, formal front room and large kitchen with island and dinette.
1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104
1710 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
906 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.
134 Mangano
134 Mangano Circle, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
939 sqft
Beautiful Condo in Encinitas - Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bath with lots of upgrades. Bottom level unit.
Cardiff
459 Brighton Ave
459 Brighton Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1030 sqft
459 Brighton Ave Available 06/20/20 2BD/1BA Upper Unit in Cardiff - - Duplex in Cardiff - Upper Unit - Shared Laundry w/Other Unit - Large Balcony - Walking Distance to Seaside Market and Beach - UTILITIES: Water and Trash Paid - APPLIANCES:
1100 Garden View Rd
1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1 sqft
WELCOME TO PACIFICO ENCINITAS APARTMENT HOMESbr We dont just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Cardiff
2170 Carol View Drive
2170 Carol View Drive, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1018 sqft
Elan Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that boasts 28 acres of lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride
227 Fraxinella Street
227 Fraxinella Street, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
827 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This beautiful Encinitas home is an updated 2BR, 1BA home with 1,100sq. ft. of living space.
1740 South El Camino Real
1740 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
906 sqft
Minutes from the beautiful beaches of Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach, this upstairs unit is in a gated community of Pacific Pines.
505 La Mesa Avenue
505 La Mesa Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
949 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home close to the beach in Encinitas! Walking distance to Pannikin Coffee & Tea, less than a mile to Moonlight Beach. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Low maintenance, stamped concrete, covered patio.
Cardiff
2811 CAMINITO CAPE SEBASTIAN
2811 Caminito Cape Sebastian, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1274 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN & LAGOON VIEWS! Very Private 2 BR/2BA Town home in Cardiff Cove. Light & Bright w/neutral colors through out. Large Sunny Kitchen with walk out patio. Includes 1 car garage, community pool, spa & recreation area.
Cardiff
466 Summer View Cir
466 Summer View Circle, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1335 sqft
Renovated 2 bed / 2.5 bath Encinitas townhome nestled in quite gated community.
Cardiff
2510 Manchester
2510 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
2304 sqft
Virtual 3D Tour Here: https://vimeo.com/415923332 ~ Immaculate Whitewater Ocean View Twinhome located at the south end of Manchester. Walk to Seaside Market or the lagoon from this location.
567 Hygeia Ave Unit B
567 Hygeia Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1788 sqft
Leucadia Rental Condo with Ocean Views! - West of Interstate-5 in the coastal town of Leucadia (Encinitas), this two master bedroom suite condo has beautiful ocean views from multiple rooms in the property! This tri-level condo features 1,788 SqFt
Poinsetta
815 Daphne
815 Daphne Court, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1270 sqft
Single story detached home in popular gated Sea Cliff Community. Two pools, tennis courts, spa clubhouse ponds and beautiful green belt, sky lights in both baths, ceiling fans in bedrooms, den and dining area.
Solana Beach
930 Via Mil Cumbres
930 Via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1120 sqft
BRIGHT, SUNNY UPPER LEVEL CONDO! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and walk out deck in living room. All NEW Stainless Appliances. 2 bedrooms two baths. Neutral colors through out. Reserved covered parking.
Aviara
7163 TERN Place
7163 Tern Place, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN AVIARA! AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 Fully furnished 2 BR, 2.5 BATH, Formal Living and Dining Rms, Huge Open Kitchen w/Family Rm, Fireplace.
Poinsetta
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1123 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Carmel Valley
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Carmel Valley
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1134 sqft
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1354 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Carmel Valley
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Carmel Valley
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1121 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
