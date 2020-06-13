114 Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA with garage

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
227 Fraxinella Street
227 Fraxinella Street, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
827 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This beautiful Encinitas home is an updated 2BR, 1BA home with 1,100sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
505 La Mesa Avenue
505 La Mesa Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
949 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home close to the beach in Encinitas! Walking distance to Pannikin Coffee & Tea, less than a mile to Moonlight Beach. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Low maintenance, stamped concrete, covered patio.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1539 Old Creek Ct
1539 Old Creek Court, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1167 sqft
Cardiff twinhome with backyard perfect for BBQs and Entertaining! - Take advantage of our perfect North County coastal weather year-round with this 3/2 home in desirable Cardiff.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
409 Playa Blanca
409 Playa Blanca, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,588
903 sqft
Spacious Floor Plan, One Car Garage & Two Balconies with Ocean View! 5 Min Walk from Beach, Restaurants! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This lovely home is situated in the heart of Encinitas.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
287 Chapalita Dr.
287 Chapalita Drive, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
2285 sqft
287 Chapalita Dr. Available 06/24/20 Stunning Single-Family Home in Encinitas - Highly upgraded home in desirable Encinitas neighborhood features over 2,200 Sq Ft with Spanish and rustic design finishes throughout. This 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Gloxina St
231 Gloxina Street, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
827 sqft
Gorgeous 2Bd+Bonus/1Ba Beach Cottage w/Private Yard, Fridge, Washer/Dryer - AVAILABLE NOW for viewing and Move In! Please call to schedule an appointment! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Beach Cottage Twin Home with converted garage! No carpet, wood

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
308 Volney Ln
308 Volney Lane, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1056 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo (recently remodeled). - Property Id: 294767 Recently remodeled unit with front and back patio. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with TV den, formal front room and large kitchen with island and dinette.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1121 Pacifica Place
1121 Pacifica Place, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1792 sqft
Gorgeous home in the beautiful community of Mendocino! Large backyard, fully fenced. Central A/C and cozy fireplace. 2-car garage with laundry. Den/Optional 4th bedroom and one full bath downstairs. Ideally located on a beautiful cul-de-sac.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2811 CAMINITO CAPE SEBASTIAN
2811 Caminito Cape Sebastian, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1274 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN & LAGOON VIEWS! Very Private 2 BR/2BA Town home in Cardiff Cove. Light & Bright w/neutral colors through out. Large Sunny Kitchen with walk out patio. Includes 1 car garage, community pool, spa & recreation area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
466 Summer View Cir
466 Summer View Circle, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1335 sqft
Renovated 2 bed / 2.5 bath Encinitas townhome nestled in quite gated community.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1841 Montgomery Avenue
1841 Montgomery Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2 sqft
Ocean view FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2.5 bath(AVAIL OCT 1)Great floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen great room. Wood island in gourmet kitchen, with Viking stove & microwave.Sunfilled livingroom with hardwood floors ocean view and balcony.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2280 Cambridge Ave
2280 Cambridge Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1620 sqft
SPECTACULAR PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW from master bedroom and living room. 2 story condo with 3 bedroom, 2 and half bathroom. Spacious living in the beautiful Cardiff community. 2 car garage with alley access.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
567 Hygeia Ave Unit B
567 Hygeia Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1788 sqft
Leucadia Rental Condo with Ocean Views! - West of Interstate-5 in the coastal town of Leucadia (Encinitas), this two master bedroom suite condo has beautiful ocean views from multiple rooms in the property! This tri-level condo features 1,788 SqFt

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2410 Manchester
2410 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
Oceanview Two story townhome in the heart of Cardiff. Pergo and tile flooring downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with large ocean view patio. 3 bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. Ocean view balcony off the master. 1/2 downstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
245 E GLAUCUS
245 East Glaucus Street, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
350 sqft
CHARMING REMODELED ONE BED ROOM STUDIO WITH ONE CAR GARAGE, FIRE PLACE AND PATIOS. REMODELED, WITH NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, SINK, TOILET, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FRESH PAINT, AND DRAPERY. ONLY 4 UNIT IN COMPLEX. COIN LAUNDRY FACILITY IN THE COMMON AREA.
Results within 1 mile of Encinitas

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7341 Alicante Rd
7341 Alicante Road, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1030 sqft
This split-level home features 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, A/C, and an over-sized 2-car garage with storage shelves, cabinets, and workbenches. Enjoy full privileges to the pool, spa and tennis courts, on lovely landscaped grounds.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Costa Oaks
1 Unit Available
3464 Camino Largo
3464 Camino Largo, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
3094 sqft
3464 Camino Largo Available 06/15/20 Outstanding 4BR/3BA Home with a Loft! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath plus Loft view home with large downstairs office in a coveted area of Carlsbad! Located in a cul-de-sac within walking

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7915 Rocoso Lane
7915 Rocoso Lane, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1697 sqft
3BD, 2BA Single Story Home with A/C in Rancho Ponderosa! - Bordering Encinitas, this single story home is located in the Carlsbad Rancho Ponderosa community with 3 parks nearby and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, nearly 1,700 sq ft, air conditioning

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7142 Pintail Dr
7142 Pintail Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1947 sqft
PINTAIL DR - FURNISHED OR UN-FURNISHED - REMODELED HOME IN AVIARA WITH POOL, HOT TUB, & MORE! - This beautiful and spacious (~2000 sf) 2 story house is available as a long term furnished OR unfurnished rental.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
435 S Sierra Ave #112
435 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1008 sqft
Ocean View Gem - Available for May, June and July at this price.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2042 Cima Court
2042 Cima Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1630 sqft
2042 Cima Court ~ Charming Single Level Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1630 square foot home in Carlsbad.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
207 N Sierra Ave
207 North Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
One Bedroom just 1/2 block to beach! - Huge one bedroom, one bathroom downstairs unit just 1/2 block to Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach! Walk-in closet, fireplace, shared garage and washer/dryer, private fenced yard/patio. Wood flooring throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
638 Glenmont Drive
638 Glenmont Drive, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1100 sqft
Lovely one level ocean view home in beautiful peaceful setting. Wood floors, abundant light, efficiency kitchen with dining area. Attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Great neighborhood. Owner pays for gardener, water and trash pick up.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7163 TERN Place
7163 Tern Place, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN AVIARA! AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 Fully furnished 2 BR, 2.5 BATH, Formal Living and Dining Rms, Huge Open Kitchen w/Family Rm, Fireplace.
City Guide for Encinitas, CA

At Haggerty's and Swami's, Pacific PalisadesEverybody's gone surfin', Surfin' U.S.A. (Beach Boys, Surfin' U.S.A.)

Encinitas is a city along the coast of the North County area of San Diego. Like many coastal cities in California, the atmosphere can be described as beachy, which is code for laidback. There are around 60,000 residents in this city; there's no telling exactly how many are surfers, but you can assume they're out there in droves! Flower fans also love this city, since it's the home of both the San Diego Botanic Garden and the Self-Realization Fellowship Hermitage and Meditation Gardens. Whether you're in search of some gnarly waves, fragrant flowers, or just a fun, relaxed city to call home, Encinitas is worth a look. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Encinitas, CA

Encinitas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

