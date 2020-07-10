183 Luxury Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA

/
Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
6 Units Available
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1564 sqft
Residents who enjoy shopping will love this property's proximity to Encinitas Ranch Town Center. The green community has a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Inside, apartments feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1919 Skyknoll Way
1919 Skyknoll Way, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1100 sqft
1919 Skyknoll Way - 1 Available 07/11/20 Light & Bright, 2BD/2.5BA Townhouse with Community Pool, Spa & Park! - Lovely, 2 story townhouse in the Vida Pacifica community in Village Park. Community pool, spa, playground and lush greenbelts.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
2527 Manchester Avenue
2527 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1530 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath + Loft, with Exceptional Views! Just Steps to the Beach! - Spectacular unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with large loft.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
505 La Mesa Avenue
505 La Mesa Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
949 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home close to the beach in Encinitas! Walking distance to Pannikin Coffee & Tea, less than a mile to Moonlight Beach. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Low maintenance, stamped concrete, covered patio.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
115 Norfolk #A
115 Norfolk Dr, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1600 sqft
Ocean view home with whitewater views in Cardiff! - Ocean View home! Two bedrooms , one and a half bath, open plan living / dining area, kitchen, working fireplace, wrap around outside balcony with stunning whitewater ocean views, spacious laundry
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
341 Playa Blanca
341 Playa Blanca, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Spacious, 2BD/1BA w/ 1 car garage: STEPS TO DOWNTOWN ENCINITAS, BEACHES, COASTER & MORE! - Spacious, downstairs 2BD/2BA condo West of I-5 in the beautiful Haciendas De La Playa community.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1100 Garden View Rd
1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO PACIFICO ENCINITAS APARTMENT HOMESbr We dont just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
978 Woodgrove Drive
978 Woodgrove Drive, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
955 sqft
978 Woodgrove Drive, Cardiff, CA 92024 - 2 Bed / 1 Bath 955 Sq.Ft. Single Story Unit in Cardiff. New Paint, Carpet and Blinds Throughout, Spacious Living Room with Fireplace, Large master bedroom with walk-in closet & vanity sink.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1750 Burgundy Rd
1750 Burgundy Road, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2262 sqft
Two story home in Encinitas with 2 car garage. Updated Counter top featuring Granite, Island, and Wine rack. Ocean view from living room, dining room, two of three bedrooms.A large wrapping deck is perfect for BBQs and relaxing.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
625 Lynwood Drive
625 Lynwood Drive, Encinitas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
5100 sqft
Simply stunning 5 bdr Hovnanian Home is nestled in the heart of upscale and elite Encinitas Ranch. Luxury ten foot ceilings, formal entrance, proper dining room, winding staircase and glorious chandeliers.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Cardiff
2063 Cambridge Ave
2063 Cambridge Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cardiff home with open floor plan, great room and kitchen where you can enjoy the gorgeous white water view, of Cardiff Reef.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1577 Neptune Ave
1577 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1540 sqft
Fantastic beach living in this pristine home at the beach in Leucadia! Wonderful detached home on a corner lot - just steps to the Pacific Ocean and the white sand Grandview Beach, a well known surf break! Lovely views of the ocean and gorgeous
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
1841 Somerset
1841 Somerset Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1054 sqft
Gorgeous! Fully furnished single story beach cottage west of 5. Available 6/1/20. Walk to everything! Property is 6 blocks to the beach and 5 blocks to shopping, restaurants, post office, park and Cardiff Elementary school. 3 bedrooms + 3.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1121 Pacifica Place
1121 Pacifica Place, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1792 sqft
Gorgeous home in the beautiful community of Mendocino! Large backyard, fully fenced. Central A/C and cozy fireplace. 2-car garage with laundry. Den/Optional 4th bedroom and one full bath downstairs. Ideally located on a beautiful cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
2811 CAMINITO CAPE SEBASTIAN
2811 Caminito Cape Sebastian, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1274 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN & LAGOON VIEWS! Very Private 2 BR/2BA Town home in Cardiff Cove. Light & Bright w/neutral colors through out. Large Sunny Kitchen with walk out patio. Includes 1 car garage, community pool, spa & recreation area.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
1841 Montgomery Avenue
1841 Montgomery Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2 sqft
Sept 1 avail Ocean view FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Great floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen great room. Wood island in gourmet kitchen, with Viking stove & micro.Sunfilled livingroom with hardwood floors ocean view and balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
430 Neptune Ave
430 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2142 sqft
THIS LUXURY SEASIDE BEACH HOUZ, PERCHED ABOVE THE PACIFIC OCEAN IS QUITE AN EXPERIENCE!* THE OCEAN WILL LULL YOU TO SLEEP, BEACHWALKS WILL SOOTHE YOUR MIND, STROLLS THROUGH SHOPS WILL RELAX YOU, AS RESTAURANTS & BREWERIES NOURISH YOUR BODY & SOUL!*
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
567 Hygeia Ave Unit B
567 Hygeia Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1788 sqft
Leucadia Rental Condo with Ocean Views! - West of Interstate-5 in the coastal town of Leucadia (Encinitas), this two master bedroom suite condo has beautiful ocean views from multiple rooms in the property! This tri-level condo features 1,788 SqFt
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
111 La Veta
111 La Veta Avenue, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2452 sqft
*Furnished Rental - 2 Month Min or longterm* Coastal Contemporary beach home West of 101, 2 blocks to Moonlight Beach, 3 blocks to Stone Steps, minutes to downtown Encinitas. 4 bedroom 2.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1621 Splitrail
1621 Splitrail Drive, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1703 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1621 Splitrail in Encinitas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
743 Blossom Rd
743 Blossom Road, Encinitas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4351 sqft
Fully furnished! This open floor plan is an entertainers delight; large island, granite kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, downstairs guest suite, interior courtyard, outdoor water feature, high ceilings, backyard loggia, built in outdoor BBQ,
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
1607 Edilee Drive
1607 Edilee Drive, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1326 sqft
What a find! Welcome home to this spacious 3bdm 2Ba Cardiff by the Sea home on large corner lot. Completely remodeled in 2013 with no stone unturned: new plumbing, bathrooms, kitchen, granite and 18’ travertine tile, throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2005 Costa Del Mar Rd 642
2005 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$3,200
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cortez Building at the Resort 642 - Property Id: 158511 This Studio condo offers heat and air wall unit, coin operated washer/dryer on the ground floor.
