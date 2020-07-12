185 Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
4 Units Available
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
A beach-style community with incredible views of the coast. Apartments feature full kitchens with newer appliances, crown molding, breakfast bars and private balconies patios. On-site pool, spa, fitness center and laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
116 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with private patios, full-size washers and dryers, and extra storage. The pet-friendly community features lush landscaping, reserved parking and a fitness center. This spot is next to the National Blue Ribbons School.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
2 Units Available
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located 6 miles of the Pacific coastline. Sparkling swimming pool, friendly on-site staff, and full-time maintenance. One and two bedroom floorplans with spacious walk-in closets, breakfast bars and large balconies
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
$
9 Units Available
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1564 sqft
Residents who enjoy shopping will love this property's proximity to Encinitas Ranch Town Center. The green community has a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Inside, apartments feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
$
7 Units Available
Cardiff
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coastal beach town with 28 acres of resort-style living. On-site amenities include two pools and spas, a fitness center, basketball court, and business center. Homes are within walking distance of the beach. Updated interiors.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104
1710 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
906 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1919 Skyknoll Way
1919 Skyknoll Way, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Light & Bright, 2BD/2.5BA Townhouse with Community Pool, Spa & Park! - Lovely, 2 story townhouse in the Vida Pacifica community in Village Park. Community pool, spa, playground and lush greenbelts.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
1237 North Vulcan Avenue
1237 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
650 sqft
Blocks to Beach & Remodeled w/ Upstairs Balcony Rent is only $1995/m Property professionally cleaned following CDC guidelines. For showing call, email, or text Sarah: 760-815-8572.

1 of 8

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
505 La Mesa Avenue
505 La Mesa Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
949 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home close to the beach in Encinitas! Walking distance to Pannikin Coffee & Tea, less than a mile to Moonlight Beach. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Low maintenance, stamped concrete, covered patio.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
115 Norfolk #A
115 Norfolk Dr, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1600 sqft
Ocean view home with whitewater views in Cardiff! - Ocean View home! Two bedrooms , one and a half bath, open plan living / dining area, kitchen, working fireplace, wrap around outside balcony with stunning whitewater ocean views, spacious laundry

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
341 Playa Blanca
341 Playa Blanca, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Spacious, 2BD/1BA w/ 1 car garage: STEPS TO DOWNTOWN ENCINITAS, BEACHES, COASTER & MORE! - Spacious, downstairs 2BD/2BA condo West of I-5 in the beautiful Haciendas De La Playa community.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
2170 Carol View Drive
2170 Carol View Drive, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elan Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that boasts 28 acres of lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1100 Garden View Rd
1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO PACIFICO ENCINITAS APARTMENT HOMESbr We dont just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1750 Burgundy Rd
1750 Burgundy Road, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2262 sqft
Two story home in Encinitas with 2 car garage. Updated Counter top featuring Granite, Island, and Wine rack. Ocean view from living room, dining room, two of three bedrooms.A large wrapping deck is perfect for BBQs and relaxing.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
625 Lynwood Drive
625 Lynwood Drive, Encinitas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
5100 sqft
Simply stunning 5 bdr Hovnanian Home is nestled in the heart of upscale and elite Encinitas Ranch. Luxury ten foot ceilings, formal entrance, proper dining room, winding staircase and glorious chandeliers.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1577 Neptune Ave
1577 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1540 sqft
Fantastic beach living in this pristine home at the beach in Leucadia! Wonderful detached home on a corner lot - just steps to the Pacific Ocean and the white sand Grandview Beach, a well known surf break! Lovely views of the ocean and gorgeous

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
1841 Somerset
1841 Somerset Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1054 sqft
Gorgeous! Fully furnished single story beach cottage west of 5. Available 6/1/20. Walk to everything! Property is 6 blocks to the beach and 5 blocks to shopping, restaurants, post office, park and Cardiff Elementary school. 3 bedrooms + 3.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1121 Pacifica Place
1121 Pacifica Place, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1792 sqft
Gorgeous home in the beautiful community of Mendocino! Large backyard, fully fenced. Central A/C and cozy fireplace. 2-car garage with laundry. Den/Optional 4th bedroom and one full bath downstairs. Ideally located on a beautiful cul-de-sac.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
2811 CAMINITO CAPE SEBASTIAN
2811 Caminito Cape Sebastian, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1274 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN & LAGOON VIEWS! Very Private 2 BR/2BA Town home in Cardiff Cove. Light & Bright w/neutral colors through out. Large Sunny Kitchen with walk out patio. Includes 1 car garage, community pool, spa & recreation area.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
1841 Montgomery Avenue
1841 Montgomery Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2 sqft
Sept 1 avail Ocean view FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Great floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen great room. Wood island in gourmet kitchen, with Viking stove & micro.Sunfilled livingroom with hardwood floors ocean view and balcony.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
430 Neptune Ave
430 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2142 sqft
THIS LUXURY SEASIDE BEACH HOUZ, PERCHED ABOVE THE PACIFIC OCEAN IS QUITE AN EXPERIENCE!* THE OCEAN WILL LULL YOU TO SLEEP, BEACHWALKS WILL SOOTHE YOUR MIND, STROLLS THROUGH SHOPS WILL RELAX YOU, AS RESTAURANTS & BREWERIES NOURISH YOUR BODY & SOUL!*

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
567 Hygeia Ave Unit B
567 Hygeia Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1788 sqft
Leucadia Rental Condo with Ocean Views! - West of Interstate-5 in the coastal town of Leucadia (Encinitas), this two master bedroom suite condo has beautiful ocean views from multiple rooms in the property! This tri-level condo features 1,788 SqFt

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
808 Melba Rd (studio)
808 Melba Road, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Encinitas Cottage Studio - Beautifully remodeled Encinitas cottage home/studio near San Dieguito Academy. Large main room with new paint, flooring, windows with newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Utilities (water, trash, G&E) paid.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Encinitas, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Encinitas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

