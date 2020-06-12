Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

156 Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
1740 South El Camino Real
1740 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
906 sqft
Minutes from the beautiful beaches of Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach, this upstairs unit is in a gated community of Pacific Pines.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
505 La Mesa Avenue
505 La Mesa Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
949 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home close to the beach in Encinitas! Walking distance to Pannikin Coffee & Tea, less than a mile to Moonlight Beach. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Low maintenance, stamped concrete, covered patio.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Gloxina St
231 Gloxina Street, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
827 sqft
Gorgeous 2Bd+Bonus/1Ba Beach Cottage w/Private Yard, Fridge, Washer/Dryer - AVAILABLE NOW for viewing and Move In! Please call to schedule an appointment! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Beach Cottage Twin Home with converted garage! No carpet, wood

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
308 Volney Ln
308 Volney Lane, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1056 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo (recently remodeled). - Property Id: 294767 Recently remodeled unit with front and back patio. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with TV den, formal front room and large kitchen with island and dinette.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1539 Old Creek Ct
1539 Old Creek Court, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1167 sqft
Cardiff twinhome with backyard perfect for BBQs and Entertaining! - Take advantage of our perfect North County coastal weather year-round with this 3/2 home in desirable Cardiff.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
287 Chapalita Dr.
287 Chapalita Drive, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
2285 sqft
287 Chapalita Dr. Available 06/24/20 Stunning Single-Family Home in Encinitas - Highly upgraded home in desirable Encinitas neighborhood features over 2,200 Sq Ft with Spanish and rustic design finishes throughout. This 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
134 Mangano
134 Mangano Circle, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
939 sqft
Beautiful Condo in Encinitas - Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bath with lots of upgrades. Bottom level unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
409 Playa Blanca
409 Playa Blanca, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,588
903 sqft
409 Playa Blanca Available 07/01/20 Spacious Floor Plan, One Car Garage & Two Balconies with Ocean View! 5 Min Walk from Beach, Restaurants! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This lovely home is situated in the heart of Encinitas.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
459 Brighton Ave
459 Brighton Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1030 sqft
459 Brighton Ave Available 06/20/20 2BD/1BA Upper Unit in Cardiff - - Duplex in Cardiff - Upper Unit - Shared Laundry w/Other Unit - Large Balcony - Walking Distance to Seaside Market and Beach - UTILITIES: Water and Trash Paid - APPLIANCES:

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1577 Neptune Ave
1577 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1540 sqft
Fantastic beach living in this pristine home at the beach in Leucadia! Wonderful detached home on a corner lot - just steps to the Pacific Ocean and the white sand Grandview Beach, a well known surf break! Lovely views of the ocean and gorgeous

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2170 Carol View Drive
2170 Carol View Drive, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elan Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that boasts 28 acres of lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
125 Grandview Street
125 Grandview Street, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
1814 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LEUCADIA HOME!! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 3 BR, 4BA coastal home comes with 1,814sq. ft. of living space and two designated parking spaces.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
227 Fraxinella Street
227 Fraxinella Street, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
827 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This beautiful Encinitas home is an updated 2BR, 1BA home with 1,100sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2811 CAMINITO CAPE SEBASTIAN
2811 Caminito Cape Sebastian, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1274 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN & LAGOON VIEWS! Very Private 2 BR/2BA Town home in Cardiff Cove. Light & Bright w/neutral colors through out. Large Sunny Kitchen with walk out patio. Includes 1 car garage, community pool, spa & recreation area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1823 WESTMINSTER
1823 Westminster Drive, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,300
200 sqft
COMPOSER DISTRICT STUDIO IN OCEAN VIEW BUILDING WITH A CHARMING LARGE PATIO. NO STOVE OR OVEN, COURTESY REFRIGERATOR. COIN LAUNDRY OUTSIDE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND BEACH.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1841 Montgomery Avenue
1841 Montgomery Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2 sqft
Ocean view FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2.5 bath(AVAIL OCT 1)Great floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen great room. Wood island in gourmet kitchen, with Viking stove & microwave.Sunfilled livingroom with hardwood floors ocean view and balcony.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
430 Neptune Ave
430 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2142 sqft
THIS LUXURY SEASIDE BEACH HOUZ, PERCHED ABOVE THE PACIFIC OCEAN IS QUITE AN EXPERIENCE!* THE OCEAN WILL LULL YOU TO SLEEP, BEACHWALKS WILL SOOTHE YOUR MIND, STROLLS THROUGH SHOPS WILL RELAX YOU, AS RESTAURANTS & BREWERIES NOURISH YOUR BODY & SOUL!*

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2063 Cambridge Ave
2063 Cambridge Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1850 sqft
Cardiff home with open floor plan, great room and kitchen where you can enjoy the gorgeous white water view, of Cardiff Reef.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2510 Manchester
2510 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
2304 sqft
Virtual 3D Tour Here: https://vimeo.com/415923332 ~ Immaculate Whitewater Ocean View Twinhome located at the south end of Manchester. Walk to Seaside Market or the lagoon from this location.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
567 Hygeia Ave Unit B
567 Hygeia Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1788 sqft
Leucadia Rental Condo with Ocean Views! - West of Interstate-5 in the coastal town of Leucadia (Encinitas), this two master bedroom suite condo has beautiful ocean views from multiple rooms in the property! This tri-level condo features 1,788 SqFt

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
111 La Veta
111 La Veta Avenue, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2452 sqft
*Furnished Rental - 2 Month Min or longterm* Coastal Contemporary beach home West of 101, 2 blocks to Moonlight Beach, 3 blocks to Stone Steps, minutes to downtown Encinitas. 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2410 Manchester
2410 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
Oceanview Two story townhome in the heart of Cardiff. Pergo and tile flooring downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with large ocean view patio. 3 bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. Ocean view balcony off the master. 1/2 downstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
245 E GLAUCUS
245 East Glaucus Street, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
350 sqft
CHARMING REMODELED ONE BED ROOM STUDIO WITH ONE CAR GARAGE, FIRE PLACE AND PATIOS. REMODELED, WITH NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, SINK, TOILET, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FRESH PAINT, AND DRAPERY. ONLY 4 UNIT IN COMPLEX. COIN LAUNDRY FACILITY IN THE COMMON AREA.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Encinitas, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Encinitas renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

