Encinitas, CA
Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes

116 Quail Gardens Dr · (760) 496-5450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 220 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 233 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
Elan Playa Mar Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a coastal beach style community. While residing with us, you will enjoy panoramic views of breathtaking coastal lines, hillside cool ocean breezes, and world class beaches like the Moonlight State Beach. Coupled with a convenient location and spectacular sunsets, our residents settle in nicely and enjoy nature's beauty and grandeur.The community offers two story spacious town homes and large one bedroom apartment homes each with convenient full size washer and dryer, private patio, upgraded kitchen, and master suite with private bath and ample storage. This property has lush matured landscape, a fitness center, private garage with electric openers, assigned parking, and friendly onsite Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Playa Mar welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Come home to Elan Playa Mar and enjoy coastal living at its best. Located among 6 miles of Pacific coastline, Encinitas is known for its outstanding beaches and unbeatable surf spots. Whether you want to go on a shopping spree at The Forum, which has an array of incredible shopping, or dine in a sophisticated yet quaint coastal village restaurant located in the heart of Downtown Encinitas, your possibilities are endless. Golf enthusiasts will love Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, a championship 18 hole course with panoramic ocean views. In addition, Encinitas is home to the San Diego Botanic Gardens, a botanical facility with over 30 acres of native and exotic plants, garden trails, flowering trees, majestic palms, and restful vistas. For your convenience, the Interstate 5 is accessible effortlessly and we are adjacent to distinguished National Blue Ribbon Schools. Come home to Elan Playa Mar and experience where excellence is not the exception but the standard!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 -
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes have any available units?
Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes has 2 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes have?
Some of Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
