Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments courtyard e-payments

Elan Playa Mar Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a coastal beach style community. While residing with us, you will enjoy panoramic views of breathtaking coastal lines, hillside cool ocean breezes, and world class beaches like the Moonlight State Beach. Coupled with a convenient location and spectacular sunsets, our residents settle in nicely and enjoy nature's beauty and grandeur.The community offers two story spacious town homes and large one bedroom apartment homes each with convenient full size washer and dryer, private patio, upgraded kitchen, and master suite with private bath and ample storage. This property has lush matured landscape, a fitness center, private garage with electric openers, assigned parking, and friendly onsite Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Playa Mar welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Come home to Elan Playa Mar and enjoy coastal living at its best. Located among 6 miles of Pacific coastline, Encinitas is known for its outstanding beaches and unbeatable surf spots. Whether you want to go on a shopping spree at The Forum, which has an array of incredible shopping, or dine in a sophisticated yet quaint coastal village restaurant located in the heart of Downtown Encinitas, your possibilities are endless. Golf enthusiasts will love Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, a championship 18 hole course with panoramic ocean views. In addition, Encinitas is home to the San Diego Botanic Gardens, a botanical facility with over 30 acres of native and exotic plants, garden trails, flowering trees, majestic palms, and restful vistas. For your convenience, the Interstate 5 is accessible effortlessly and we are adjacent to distinguished National Blue Ribbon Schools. Come home to Elan Playa Mar and experience where excellence is not the exception but the standard!