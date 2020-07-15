15 Studio Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA
1 of 3
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
808 Melba Rd (studio)
808 Melba Road, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
300 sqft
Encinitas Cottage Studio - Beautifully remodeled Encinitas cottage home/studio near San Dieguito Academy. Large main room with new paint, flooring, windows with newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Utilities (water, trash, G&E) paid.
Results within 1 mile of Encinitas
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2005 Costa Del Mar Rd 642
2005 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$3,200
719 sqft
Cortez Building at the Resort 642 - Property Id: 158511 This Studio condo offers heat and air wall unit, coin operated washer/dryer on the ground floor.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2003 Costa Del Mar Road
2003 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$2,195
791 sqft
Available short term or long term. Price varies depending on length of stay. $2,195-long term, $2,800-$3,000 short term. Fully furnished or unfurnished beautiful large studio condo, 1.5 baths.On the grounds of the world famous La Costa Resort & Spa.
Results within 5 miles of Encinitas
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
6 Units Available
Solana Beach
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar
833 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
Seaside community in Solana Beach, CA. Large studio apartments with full baths, private balconies, and updated flooring. Swimming pool and BBQ area next to attractive landscaping and on-site laundry facility.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
45 Units Available
Carmel Valley
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,360
590 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
46 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,775
591 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
36 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
509 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Results within 10 miles of Encinitas
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
27 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,375
500 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,122
548 sqft
Minutes to the beach. Pet-friendly apartments with decorative kitchen and bathroom tiles, vinyl wood-style floors, contemporary light fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. On-site courtyard and spa pool with Pacific Ocean views.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
La Jolla
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments two miles from beaches. Walking distance to shopping, entertainment and UCSD. Complex features modern architecture and courtyard Wi-Fi. Easy commuting via I-5.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Midway
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
$1,370
440 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified
1 of 88
Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
$
Contact for Availability
University City
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,975
647 sqft
Luxury, sophisticated living at its finest. You'll feel like you're living at a resort with amenities such as a sauna, racquetball court, pool, gym and more. Interiors with in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 15 at 09:20 AM
25 Units Available
Mira Mesa
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,845
500 sqft
This community features five pools along with spas and hot tubs. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. It's located off Mira Mesa Boulevard and is only moments from Sorrento Mesa.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
809 Bel Esprit Circle
809 Bel Esprit Circle, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
809 Bel Esprit Circle Available 07/22/20 Cute studio in the hills of San Marcos - Private patio area and AMAZING views! - We are proud to present this cute studio in the hills of San Marcos! Utilities included! Just a short drive from all the
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
3690 Carlsbad Blvd
3690 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$4,300
700 sqft
THIS IS A VACATION RENTAL. RATE SHOWN IS THE STANDARD MONTHLY OFF SEASON RATE. Gorgeous coastal studio located in the heart of Carlsbad Village.
Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas 3 BedroomsEncinitas Apartments under $1,600Encinitas Apartments under $1,800Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Apartments with GarageEncinitas Apartments with GymEncinitas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEncinitas Apartments with ParkingEncinitas Apartments with PoolEncinitas Apartments with Washer-DryerEncinitas Cheap PlacesEncinitas Dog Friendly ApartmentsEncinitas Furnished ApartmentsEncinitas Luxury PlacesEncinitas Pet Friendly PlacesEncinitas Studio Apartments
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA