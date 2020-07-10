/
apartments with washer dryer
172 Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
116 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with private patios, full-size washers and dryers, and extra storage. The pet-friendly community features lush landscaping, reserved parking and a fitness center. This spot is next to the National Blue Ribbons School.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
$
6 Units Available
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1564 sqft
Residents who enjoy shopping will love this property's proximity to Encinitas Ranch Town Center. The green community has a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Inside, apartments feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
$
7 Units Available
Cardiff
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coastal beach town with 28 acres of resort-style living. On-site amenities include two pools and spas, a fitness center, basketball court, and business center. Homes are within walking distance of the beach. Updated interiors.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104
1710 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
906 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
2527 Manchester Avenue
2527 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1530 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath + Loft, with Exceptional Views! Just Steps to the Beach! - Spectacular unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with large loft.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
1237 North Vulcan Avenue
1237 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
650 sqft
Blocks to Beach & Remodeled w/ Upstairs Balcony Rent is only $1995/m Property professionally cleaned following CDC guidelines. For showing call, email, or text Sarah: 760-815-8572.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
115 Norfolk #A
115 Norfolk Dr, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1600 sqft
Ocean view home with whitewater views in Cardiff! - Ocean View home! Two bedrooms , one and a half bath, open plan living / dining area, kitchen, working fireplace, wrap around outside balcony with stunning whitewater ocean views, spacious laundry
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
341 Playa Blanca
341 Playa Blanca, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Spacious, 2BD/1BA w/ 1 car garage: STEPS TO DOWNTOWN ENCINITAS, BEACHES, COASTER & MORE! - Spacious, downstairs 2BD/2BA condo West of I-5 in the beautiful Haciendas De La Playa community.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
2170 Carol View Drive
2170 Carol View Drive, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elan Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that boasts 28 acres of lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1100 Garden View Rd
1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO PACIFICO ENCINITAS APARTMENT HOMESbr We dont just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1750 Burgundy Rd
1750 Burgundy Road, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2262 sqft
Two story home in Encinitas with 2 car garage. Updated Counter top featuring Granite, Island, and Wine rack. Ocean view from living room, dining room, two of three bedrooms.A large wrapping deck is perfect for BBQs and relaxing.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
625 Lynwood Drive
625 Lynwood Drive, Encinitas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
5100 sqft
Simply stunning 5 bdr Hovnanian Home is nestled in the heart of upscale and elite Encinitas Ranch. Luxury ten foot ceilings, formal entrance, proper dining room, winding staircase and glorious chandeliers.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1577 Neptune Ave
1577 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1540 sqft
Fantastic beach living in this pristine home at the beach in Leucadia! Wonderful detached home on a corner lot - just steps to the Pacific Ocean and the white sand Grandview Beach, a well known surf break! Lovely views of the ocean and gorgeous
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
1841 Somerset
1841 Somerset Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1054 sqft
Gorgeous! Fully furnished single story beach cottage west of 5. Available 6/1/20. Walk to everything! Property is 6 blocks to the beach and 5 blocks to shopping, restaurants, post office, park and Cardiff Elementary school. 3 bedrooms + 3.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1121 Pacifica Place
1121 Pacifica Place, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1792 sqft
Gorgeous home in the beautiful community of Mendocino! Large backyard, fully fenced. Central A/C and cozy fireplace. 2-car garage with laundry. Den/Optional 4th bedroom and one full bath downstairs. Ideally located on a beautiful cul-de-sac.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
1841 Montgomery Avenue
1841 Montgomery Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2 sqft
Sept 1 avail Ocean view FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Great floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen great room. Wood island in gourmet kitchen, with Viking stove & micro.Sunfilled livingroom with hardwood floors ocean view and balcony.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
430 Neptune Ave
430 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2142 sqft
THIS LUXURY SEASIDE BEACH HOUZ, PERCHED ABOVE THE PACIFIC OCEAN IS QUITE AN EXPERIENCE!* THE OCEAN WILL LULL YOU TO SLEEP, BEACHWALKS WILL SOOTHE YOUR MIND, STROLLS THROUGH SHOPS WILL RELAX YOU, AS RESTAURANTS & BREWERIES NOURISH YOUR BODY & SOUL!*
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
567 Hygeia Ave Unit B
567 Hygeia Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1788 sqft
Leucadia Rental Condo with Ocean Views! - West of Interstate-5 in the coastal town of Leucadia (Encinitas), this two master bedroom suite condo has beautiful ocean views from multiple rooms in the property! This tri-level condo features 1,788 SqFt
1 of 3
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
808 Melba Rd (studio)
808 Melba Road, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Encinitas Cottage Studio - Beautifully remodeled Encinitas cottage home/studio near San Dieguito Academy. Large main room with new paint, flooring, windows with newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Utilities (water, trash, G&E) paid.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
111 La Veta
111 La Veta Avenue, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2452 sqft
*Furnished Rental - 2 Month Min or longterm* Coastal Contemporary beach home West of 101, 2 blocks to Moonlight Beach, 3 blocks to Stone Steps, minutes to downtown Encinitas. 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 22
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1621 Splitrail
1621 Splitrail Drive, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1703 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1621 Splitrail in Encinitas. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
743 Blossom Rd
743 Blossom Road, Encinitas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4351 sqft
Fully furnished! This open floor plan is an entertainers delight; large island, granite kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, downstairs guest suite, interior courtyard, outdoor water feature, high ceilings, backyard loggia, built in outdoor BBQ,
Results within 1 mile of Encinitas
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2005 Costa Del Mar Rd 642
2005 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$3,200
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cortez Building at the Resort 642 - Property Id: 158511 This Studio condo offers heat and air wall unit, coin operated washer/dryer on the ground floor.
