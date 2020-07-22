/
cardiff
147 Apartments for rent in Cardiff, Encinitas, CA
6 Units Available
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1160 sqft
A coastal beach town with 28 acres of resort-style living. On-site amenities include two pools and spas, a fitness center, basketball court, and business center. Homes are within walking distance of the beach. Updated interiors.
1 Unit Available
978 Woodgrove Drive
978 Woodgrove Drive, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
955 sqft
978 Woodgrove Drive, Cardiff, CA 92024 - 2 Bed / 1 Bath 955 Sq.Ft. Single Story Unit in Cardiff. New Paint, Carpet and Blinds Throughout, Spacious Living Room with Fireplace, Large master bedroom with walk-in closet & vanity sink.
1 Unit Available
2170 Carol View Drive
2170 Carol View Drive, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elan Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that boasts 28 acres of lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride
1 Unit Available
1841 Montgomery Avenue
1841 Montgomery Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2 sqft
Avail SEPT 1,Ocean view FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Great floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen great room. Wood island in gourmet kitchen, with Viking stove & micro.Sunfilled livingroom with hardwood floors ocean view and balcony.
1 Unit Available
2527 Manchester Ave
2527 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1476 sqft
Spectacular unit features 2 beds, 2 baths w/ large loft. Fantastic living room w/ gas fireplace, tons of light & whitewater views! Detached 2 car garage w/ remote & washer/dryer + parking in front of garage.
1 Unit Available
1841 Somerset
1841 Somerset Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1054 sqft
Gorgeous! Fully furnished single story beach cottage west of 5. Available 6/1/20. Walk to everything! Property is 6 blocks to the beach and 5 blocks to shopping, restaurants, post office, park and Cardiff Elementary school. 3 bedrooms + 3.
1 Unit Available
2811 CAMINITO CAPE SEBASTIAN
2811 Caminito Cape Sebastian, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1274 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN & LAGOON VIEWS! Very Private 2 BR/2BA Town home in Cardiff Cove. Light & Bright w/neutral colors through out. Large Sunny Kitchen with walk out patio. Includes 1 car garage, community pool, spa & recreation area.
Results within 1 mile of Cardiff
3 Units Available
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
A beach-style community with incredible views of the coast. Apartments feature full kitchens with newer appliances, crown molding, breakfast bars and private balconies patios. On-site pool, spa, fitness center and laundry.
3 Units Available
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$1,858
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,038
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
2 Units Available
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located 6 miles of the Pacific coastline. Sparkling swimming pool, friendly on-site staff, and full-time maintenance. One and two bedroom floorplans with spacious walk-in closets, breakfast bars and large balconies
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
1 Unit Available
1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104
1710 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
906 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 Unit Available
610 Hymettus
610 Hymettus Avenue, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2555 sqft
Fully furnished Great opportunity From the month of AUGUST to be west of the 5 freeway in "Surfy" Leucadia. 5 min drive to beach.
1 Unit Available
627 Alex Way
627 Alex Way, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3176 sqft
Immaculate 4 bedroom, plus loft, Encinitas Ranch home, that is light and bright with gorgeous wood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and bonus room downstairs. Very private back yard with fire pit and built in BBQ.
1 Unit Available
315 Glencrest Dr.
315 Glencrest Drive, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1375 sqft
One story house in Solana Beach Built in 1959 and still very original featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and two car garage attached with laundry hookups in garage.
1 Unit Available
505 La Mesa Avenue
505 La Mesa Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
949 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home close to the beach in Encinitas! Walking distance to Pannikin Coffee & Tea, less than a mile to Moonlight Beach. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Low maintenance, stamped concrete, covered patio.
1 Unit Available
1780 EL CAMINO REAL
1780 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
810 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1780 EL CAMINO REAL in Encinitas. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
430 Neptune Ave
430 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2142 sqft
THIS LUXURY SEASIDE BEACH HOUZ, PERCHED ABOVE THE PACIFIC OCEAN IS QUITE AN EXPERIENCE!* THE OCEAN WILL LULL YOU TO SLEEP, BEACHWALKS WILL SOOTHE YOUR MIND, STROLLS THROUGH SHOPS WILL RELAX YOU, AS RESTAURANTS & BREWERIES NOURISH YOUR BODY & SOUL!*
1 Unit Available
567 Hygeia Ave Unit B
567 Hygeia Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1788 sqft
Leucadia Rental Condo with Ocean Views! - West of Interstate-5 in the coastal town of Leucadia (Encinitas), this two master bedroom suite condo has beautiful ocean views from multiple rooms in the property! This tri-level condo features 1,788 SqFt
1 Unit Available
808 Melba Rd (studio)
808 Melba Road, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Encinitas Cottage Studio - Beautifully remodeled Encinitas cottage home/studio near San Dieguito Academy. Large main room with new paint, flooring, windows with newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Utilities (water, trash, G&E) paid.
1 Unit Available
111 La Veta
111 La Veta Avenue, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2452 sqft
*Furnished Rental - 2 Month Min or longterm* Coastal Contemporary beach home West of 101, 2 blocks to Moonlight Beach, 3 blocks to Stone Steps, minutes to downtown Encinitas. 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Cardiff
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,360
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,706
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
4 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1371 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
10 Units Available
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1564 sqft
Residents who enjoy shopping will love this property's proximity to Encinitas Ranch Town Center. The green community has a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Inside, apartments feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
