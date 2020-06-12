/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM
133 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1539 Old Creek Ct
1539 Old Creek Court, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1167 sqft
Cardiff twinhome with backyard perfect for BBQs and Entertaining! - Take advantage of our perfect North County coastal weather year-round with this 3/2 home in desirable Cardiff.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
287 Chapalita Dr.
287 Chapalita Drive, Encinitas, CA
287 Chapalita Dr. Available 06/24/20 Stunning Single-Family Home in Encinitas - Highly upgraded home in desirable Encinitas neighborhood features over 2,200 Sq Ft with Spanish and rustic design finishes throughout. This 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1577 Neptune Ave
1577 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1540 sqft
Fantastic beach living in this pristine home at the beach in Leucadia! Wonderful detached home on a corner lot - just steps to the Pacific Ocean and the white sand Grandview Beach, a well known surf break! Lovely views of the ocean and gorgeous
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
125 Grandview Street
125 Grandview Street, Encinitas, CA
BEAUTIFUL LEUCADIA HOME!! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 3 BR, 4BA coastal home comes with 1,814sq. ft. of living space and two designated parking spaces.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1841 Somerset
1841 Somerset Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1054 sqft
Gorgeous! Fully furnished single story beach cottage west of 5. Available 6/1/20. Walk to everything! Property is 6 blocks to the beach and 5 blocks to shopping, restaurants, post office, park and Cardiff Elementary school. 3 bedrooms + 3.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1121 Pacifica Place
1121 Pacifica Place, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1792 sqft
Gorgeous home in the beautiful community of Mendocino! Large backyard, fully fenced. Central A/C and cozy fireplace. 2-car garage with laundry. Den/Optional 4th bedroom and one full bath downstairs. Ideally located on a beautiful cul-de-sac.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1841 Montgomery Avenue
1841 Montgomery Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2 sqft
Ocean view FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2.5 bath(AVAIL OCT 1)Great floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen great room. Wood island in gourmet kitchen, with Viking stove & microwave.Sunfilled livingroom with hardwood floors ocean view and balcony.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2280 Cambridge Ave
2280 Cambridge Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1620 sqft
SPECTACULAR PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW from master bedroom and living room. 2 story condo with 3 bedroom, 2 and half bathroom. Spacious living in the beautiful Cardiff community. 2 car garage with alley access.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
430 Neptune Ave
430 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2142 sqft
THIS LUXURY SEASIDE BEACH HOUZ, PERCHED ABOVE THE PACIFIC OCEAN IS QUITE AN EXPERIENCE!* THE OCEAN WILL LULL YOU TO SLEEP, BEACHWALKS WILL SOOTHE YOUR MIND, STROLLS THROUGH SHOPS WILL RELAX YOU, AS RESTAURANTS & BREWERIES NOURISH YOUR BODY & SOUL!*
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2063 Cambridge Ave
2063 Cambridge Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1850 sqft
Cardiff home with open floor plan, great room and kitchen where you can enjoy the gorgeous white water view, of Cardiff Reef.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
111 La Veta
111 La Veta Avenue, Encinitas, CA
*Furnished Rental - 2 Month Min or longterm* Coastal Contemporary beach home West of 101, 2 blocks to Moonlight Beach, 3 blocks to Stone Steps, minutes to downtown Encinitas. 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2410 Manchester
2410 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
Oceanview Two story townhome in the heart of Cardiff. Pergo and tile flooring downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with large ocean view patio. 3 bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. Ocean view balcony off the master. 1/2 downstairs.
1 of 22
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1621 Splitrail
1621 Splitrail Drive, Encinitas, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1621 Splitrail in Encinitas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Encinitas
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7142 Pintail Dr
7142 Pintail Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1947 sqft
PINTAIL DR - FURNISHED OR UN-FURNISHED - REMODELED HOME IN AVIARA WITH POOL, HOT TUB, & MORE! - This beautiful and spacious (~2000 sf) 2 story house is available as a long term furnished OR unfurnished rental.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2042 Cima Court
2042 Cima Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1630 sqft
2042 Cima Court Available 06/13/20 2042 Cima Court ~ Charming Single Level Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1630 square foot home in Carlsbad.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7915 Rocoso Lane
7915 Rocoso Lane, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1697 sqft
7915 Rocoso Lane Available 06/13/20 3BD, 2BA Single Story Home with A/C in Rancho Ponderosa! - Bordering Encinitas, this single story home is located in the Carlsbad Rancho Ponderosa community with 3 parks nearby and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Costa Oaks
1 Unit Available
3464 Camino Largo
3464 Camino Largo, Carlsbad, CA
3464 Camino Largo Available 06/15/20 Outstanding 4BR/3BA Home with a Loft! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath plus Loft view home with large downstairs office in a coveted area of Carlsbad! Located in a cul-de-sac within walking
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
914 Begonia
914 Begonia Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1766 sqft
Gorgeous single level on an elevated, peaceful lot sitting on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful Spinnaker Hills development of Carlsbad. Beautiful improvements & flowing living spaces for the ultimate in SoCal living.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
7309 Lily Place
7309 Lily Place, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1766 sqft
FABULOUS 180 DEGREE PANORAMIC OCEAN AND LAGOON VIEW WITH UNBELIEVABLE SUNSETS...OVER A THIRD ACRE OF LAND IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER AND RARELY AVAILABLE SPINNAKER HILL IN WEST CARLSBAD.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
La Costa Oaks
1 Unit Available
7294 Sitio Lirio
7294 Sitio Lirio, Carlsbad, CA
Beautiful La Costa home! Very spacious in cul-de-sac, easy access to I-5 and I-78 minutes to Carlsbad Flower Fields, close to Shopping Centers, Schools, Restaurants and Beaches.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
638 Glenmont Drive
638 Glenmont Drive, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1100 sqft
Lovely one level ocean view home in beautiful peaceful setting. Wood floors, abundant light, efficiency kitchen with dining area. Attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Great neighborhood. Owner pays for gardener, water and trash pick up.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
536 Dew Point Ave
536 Dew Point Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
Absolutely gorgeous home in the beautiful gated Carlsbad beach community of Vistamar in San Pacifico! Highly upgraded! West of Interstate 5 & just steps to the beach! Lovely community pool & spa & wonderful tennis & basketball courts.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
La Costa Oaks
1 Unit Available
3451 Camino Alegre
3451 Camino Alegre, Carlsbad, CA
Resort style living in the beautiful community of Santa Fe Trails in La Costa! Wonderful home with 4 full bdrms, an exercise room & large upstairs loft.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
835 Seabright Ln
835 Seabright Lane, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,500
3213 sqft
Greet the morning and toast the sunsets with sweeping white water ocean views from every room.
Similar Pages
Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas 3 BedroomsEncinitas Apartments under $1,600Encinitas Apartments under $1,800Encinitas Apartments with Balcony
Encinitas Apartments with GarageEncinitas Apartments with GymEncinitas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEncinitas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEncinitas Apartments with ParkingEncinitas Apartments with PoolEncinitas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA