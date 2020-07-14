Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center gym parking pool 24hr maintenance tennis court yoga cats allowed on-site laundry bbq/grill courtyard

Elan Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that boast 28 acres of lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride in their community. Bordering Solana Beach to the south, Cardiff is a popular visitor destination. The contrast of beachside living with a traditional neighborly feel makes our community a distinctive and desirable place to live.The gated community has private balconies or enclosed patios, washer/dryer, built in microwave oven, tennis courts, two sparkling swimming pools and relaxing spas, two hi-tech fitness centers, a basketball court, corporate-style business center, covered parking, courtesy patrol, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Additionally, we offer free yoga and tennis instructions to our residents. Elan Cardiff by the Sea welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply. With incredible close freeway access, we are conveniently located west of Interstate 5 and located within walking distance to world class beaches, coastal shopping and restaurants. The community showcases an arts community, yoga studios, ocean sports, and a linear organic community park with plenty of biking opportunities. Surf lovers will find themselves at home with Cardiff Reef, a very popular beach park and surf spot in Cardiff. This is Southern California coastal living at its best!