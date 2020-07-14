All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes

2170 Carol View Dr · (760) 292-3445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2170 Carol View Dr, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F304 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit F211 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit B211 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit C313 · Avail. now

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
yoga
cats allowed
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
courtyard
Elan Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that boast 28 acres of lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride in their community. Bordering Solana Beach to the south, Cardiff is a popular visitor destination. The contrast of beachside living with a traditional neighborly feel makes our community a distinctive and desirable place to live.The gated community has private balconies or enclosed patios, washer/dryer, built in microwave oven, tennis courts, two sparkling swimming pools and relaxing spas, two hi-tech fitness centers, a basketball court, corporate-style business center, covered parking, courtesy patrol, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Additionally, we offer free yoga and tennis instructions to our residents. Elan Cardiff by the Sea welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply. With incredible close freeway access, we are conveniently located west of Interstate 5 and located within walking distance to world class beaches, coastal shopping and restaurants. The community showcases an arts community, yoga studios, ocean sports, and a linear organic community park with plenty of biking opportunities. Surf lovers will find themselves at home with Cardiff Reef, a very popular beach park and surf spot in Cardiff. This is Southern California coastal living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, or month to month
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carport: 1 included per lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes have any available units?
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes has 7 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes have?
Some of Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
116 Quail Gardens Dr
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity