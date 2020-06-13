/
cheap apartments
67 Cheap Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
442 2Nd St
442 2nd Street, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
500 sqft
Beautiful home just steps away from Moonlight Beach. Surfer's paradise!! Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath with full kitchen and bath! All hard surfaces flooring. Large closet in bedroom with mirrored doors.
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1823 WESTMINSTER
1823 Westminster Drive, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,300
200 sqft
COMPOSER DISTRICT STUDIO IN OCEAN VIEW BUILDING WITH A CHARMING LARGE PATIO. NO STOVE OR OVEN, COURTESY REFRIGERATOR. COIN LAUNDRY OUTSIDE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND BEACH.
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
432 2nd St
432 2nd Street, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
370 sqft
Just steps away from Moonlight Beach! Surfer's paradise!! Beautifully updated studio apartment in a fantastic location! Private and quiet but within walking distance of the beach as well as all the wonderful shops, restaurants and entertainment on
1 Unit Available
808 Melba Rd (studio)
808 Melba Road, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Encinitas Cottage Studio - Beautifully remodeled Encinitas cottage home/studio near San Dieguito Academy. Large main room with new paint, flooring, windows with newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Utilities (water, trash, G&E) paid.
Results within 5 miles of Encinitas
Village O
5 Units Available
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
$
45 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,107
871 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
12842 Caminito de las Olas
12842 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
30-day minimum rental. $1,500 weekly, $2,000 weekly in high summer. Lovely end unit in Sea Village with light wood floors throughout and Ocean and garden views from the living areas and Master Bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Encinitas
Midway
19 Units Available
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,530
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
13 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1432 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
$
28 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,724
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
$
University City
22 Units Available
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,713
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1040 sqft
Incredible location in "San Diego's second downtown," walking distance to shops and UCSD with direct access to I-5. Landscaped grounds with gated parking, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
La Jolla
10 Units Available
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,792
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
587 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments two miles from beaches. Walking distance to shopping, entertainment and UCSD. Complex features modern architecture and courtyard Wi-Fi. Easy commuting via I-5.
$
Central Escondido
6 Units Available
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
$
Felicita
30 Units Available
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
$
Ocean Hills
17 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
$
Peacock
29 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Mira Mesa
60 Units Available
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,635
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
854 sqft
This community features five pools along with spas and hot tubs. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. It's located off Mira Mesa Boulevard and is only moments from Sorrento Mesa.
Central Escondido
10 Units Available
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Rancho Penasquitos
17 Units Available
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
933 sqft
Interstate 15 is nearby, but residents can typically find whatever they need along Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard. Residents enjoy garage parking, a hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. In-unit fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Tamarack Point
10 Units Available
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living.
$
North Broadway
2 Units Available
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in our beautiful community! Country Quiet, City Close! Forest Glen Apartments affords the ultimate in relaxed town and country living.
8 Units Available
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
886 sqft
Designed for comfort, these apartment homes feature plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, plus open and inviting floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue grills. Moments from Ronald Packard Parkway.
$
24 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,425
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
$
Carlsbad Village
8 Units Available
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,603
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
854 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
