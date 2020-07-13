242 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Encinitas, CA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
A beach-style community with incredible views of the coast. Apartments feature full kitchens with newer appliances, crown molding, breakfast bars and private balconies patios. On-site pool, spa, fitness center and laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
2 Units Available
Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
116 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with private patios, full-size washers and dryers, and extra storage. The pet-friendly community features lush landscaping, reserved parking and a fitness center. This spot is next to the National Blue Ribbons School.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
2 Units Available
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located 6 miles of the Pacific coastline. Sparkling swimming pool, friendly on-site staff, and full-time maintenance. One and two bedroom floorplans with spacious walk-in closets, breakfast bars and large balconies
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
$
9 Units Available
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1564 sqft
Residents who enjoy shopping will love this property's proximity to Encinitas Ranch Town Center. The green community has a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Inside, apartments feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
$
7 Units Available
Cardiff
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coastal beach town with 28 acres of resort-style living. On-site amenities include two pools and spas, a fitness center, basketball court, and business center. Homes are within walking distance of the beach. Updated interiors.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1919 Skyknoll Way
1919 Skyknoll Way, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Light & Bright, 2BD/2.5BA Townhouse with Community Pool, Spa & Park! - Lovely, 2 story townhouse in the Vida Pacifica community in Village Park. Community pool, spa, playground and lush greenbelts.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
341 Playa Blanca
341 Playa Blanca, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Spacious, 2BD/1BA w/ 1 car garage: STEPS TO DOWNTOWN ENCINITAS, BEACHES, COASTER & MORE! - Spacious, downstairs 2BD/2BA condo West of I-5 in the beautiful Haciendas De La Playa community.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
2170 Carol View Drive
2170 Carol View Drive, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elan Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that boasts 28 acres of lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1100 Garden View Rd
1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO PACIFICO ENCINITAS APARTMENT HOMESbr We dont just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
1841 Somerset
1841 Somerset Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1054 sqft
Gorgeous! Fully furnished single story beach cottage west of 5. Available 6/1/20. Walk to everything! Property is 6 blocks to the beach and 5 blocks to shopping, restaurants, post office, park and Cardiff Elementary school. 3 bedrooms + 3.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
567 Hygeia Ave Unit B
567 Hygeia Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1788 sqft
Leucadia Rental Condo with Ocean Views! - West of Interstate-5 in the coastal town of Leucadia (Encinitas), this two master bedroom suite condo has beautiful ocean views from multiple rooms in the property! This tri-level condo features 1,788 SqFt
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1607 Edilee Drive
1607 Edilee Drive, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1326 sqft
What a find! Welcome home to this spacious 3bdm 2Ba Cardiff by the Sea home on large corner lot. Completely remodeled in 2013 with no stone unturned: new plumbing, bathrooms, kitchen, granite and 18’ travertine tile, throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Encinitas
1 of 34
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
7332 Escallonia Ct
7332 Escallonia Court, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1869 sqft
Amazing ocean view from this stunning Carlsbad home! Move In Special! - Wonderful 3 bedroom home in a gated community on the west side of the 5! This beautiful property has 3 upstairs bedrooms, master has a balcony with stunning ocean views, full
Results within 5 miles of Encinitas
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
45 Units Available
Carmel Valley
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,405
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,756
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
7 Units Available
Carmel Valley
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,283
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
21 Units Available
La Costa Oaks North
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,229
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,069
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
$
4 Units Available
Rancho La Costa
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1200 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, in-unit laundry and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Includes covered parking, a spa and a pool. Plus, this location is next to La Costa Resort and Spa.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes
2515 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Del Mar, CA, apartment homes located near Sea World and the San Diego Zoo. Upstairs units with ocean views, newly upgraded kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with washer and dryer in every unit.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
34 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
867 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,583
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,327
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Village O
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
North City
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,225
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas 3 BedroomsEncinitas Apartments under $1,600Encinitas Apartments under $1,800Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Apartments with GarageEncinitas Apartments with GymEncinitas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEncinitas Apartments with ParkingEncinitas Apartments with PoolEncinitas Apartments with Washer-DryerEncinitas Cheap PlacesEncinitas Dog Friendly ApartmentsEncinitas Furnished ApartmentsEncinitas Luxury PlacesEncinitas Pet Friendly PlacesEncinitas Studio Apartments
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA