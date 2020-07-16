1234 Caminito Septimo, Encinitas, CA 92007 Cardiff
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Very cute corner unit in Park Place of Cardiff. This gorgeous single level home comes with a private patio, REAL hardwood flooring, newer carpet and paint, and 1-car garage with an additional reserved space.
(RLNE4012798)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1234 Caminito Septimo have any available units?
1234 Caminito Septimo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1234 Caminito Septimo have?
Some of 1234 Caminito Septimo's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Caminito Septimo currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Caminito Septimo is not currently offering any rent specials.