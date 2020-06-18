Rent Calculator
3920 Prospect Ave
3920 Prospect Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Culver City
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Location
3920 Prospect Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Clarkdale
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3920 Prespect Ave, LLC - Property Id: 262959
Completely remodeled single family home with Brand new appliances and private back yard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262959
Property Id 262959
(RLNE5708423)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3920 Prospect Ave have any available units?
3920 Prospect Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Culver City, CA
.
What amenities does 3920 Prospect Ave have?
Some of 3920 Prospect Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3920 Prospect Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Prospect Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Prospect Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Prospect Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Culver City
.
Does 3920 Prospect Ave offer parking?
No, 3920 Prospect Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3920 Prospect Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3920 Prospect Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Prospect Ave have a pool?
No, 3920 Prospect Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Prospect Ave have accessible units?
No, 3920 Prospect Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Prospect Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Prospect Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 Prospect Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 Prospect Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
