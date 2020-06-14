/
furnished apartments
119 Furnished Apartments for rent in Culver City, CA
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
5007 Stoney Creek Rd
5007 Stoney Creek Road, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
900 sqft
Stoney Creek Rd - Property Id: 64941 GREAT VALUE- Rent includes basic utilities (Wifi ($70 value), gas, water, covered parking, trash). Rent does not include electricity. A cleaning service that comes twice a month is included ($160 value).
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lucerne-Higuera
1 Unit Available
4209 Lafayette Place
4209 Lafayette Place, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
850 sqft
Available as a 28 day rental, or longer Mid Century, Short term rental, 3-6 months. Fully furnished w/parking space in driveway. New stove. 3 beds, no dishwasher, no a/c. Mid century. Garage may be available for an additional $200/mo
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Fox Hills
1 Unit Available
7411 Hannum Avenue
7411 Hannum Avenue, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1888 sqft
Stunning furnished 3-story townhouse in highly desired Playa Pacific Townhomes complex;a gated, architectural award-winning community in Culver City.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lucerne-Higuera
1 Unit Available
4211 LAFAYETTE PL
4211 Lafayette Place, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
850 sqft
CONTACT NUMBER IS A LANDLINE. DO NOT TEXT. VOICE ONLY. Short term / corporate / vacation rental. Fully furnished, 28 day rental. Original mid century. Also be available for longer periods. Parking space in driveway. New stove.
Results within 1 mile of Culver City
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
Palms
10 Units Available
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,710
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
1049 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 08:57pm
Venice
4 Units Available
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
141 sqft
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent! So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Marina Del Rey
5 Units Available
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here.Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mar Vista
1 Unit Available
3562 Sawtelle Boulevard
3562 Sawtelle Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
850 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Fantastic, 850 sq. ft.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mar Vista
1 Unit Available
3791 Wasatch Ave
3791 Wasatch Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
2605 sqft
Luxury 5Bed 4Bath 38' Pool/Hot Tub 2m from Beach - Property Id: 183154 Very Private 5 Bed 4 Bath House, Dual zone A/C Heating. Sunny. Open plan with a great vibe. Central location only 2.4m to Venice Beach.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
4117 Beethoven Street
4117 Beethoven Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
1466 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) A property with good location and price, it's a steal deal for any applicant who can move in as soon as possible! Hurry and sign up for application online for free.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Venice
1 Unit Available
13603 Marina Pointe Drive
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
800 sqft
800 Sqft 1 Bedroom Apartment in the heart of Marina Del Rey for Sublet - Minimum 3 months Sublet. Available March 15th.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
8740 Venice Boulevard
8740 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2056 sqft
URBAN LIVING AT ITS FINEST! eOffices, who are the pioneers of ready to move in office space are proud to offer, Culver Lofts, which are ready to move in residential units for lease.
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
8730 Venice Boulevard
8730 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,750
750 sqft
Centrally located to everything, we have a corner beautiful 1 BED + 1 Bath + Private 2 car garage for lease! The unit can come furnished (optional), it has a private attached garage for two cars (with EVC) with direct access to unit, private
Results within 5 miles of Culver City
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Westside
128 Units Available
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,727
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,063
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mid-City
2 Units Available
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,850
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,050
887 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1548 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants, the beach and shopping.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brentwood
11 Units Available
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,530
179 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
357 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at acacia offers fully furnished, all-inclusive suites and lofts in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles! These suites are pet-friendly and non-smoking, all
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Santa Monica
10 Units Available
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,650
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,650
612 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1539 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Westwood
20 Units Available
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,037
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,029
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,039
1651 sqft
The Legacy at Westwood is a full service luxurious rental community set on 1.87 acres of premier real estate on Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood, an internationally renowned community in Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
16 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,683
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westwood
25 Units Available
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
267 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community that's near the area's best amenities. The community features concierge service, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge with a fireplace. Furnished apartments available. Apartments offer high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westwood
7 Units Available
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,545
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Wilshire Margot is a beautiful mid-rise building located off of the prestigious and convenient Wilshire Corridor, just between the UCLA area of Westwood and Beverly Hills.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westside
28 Units Available
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2465 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mid-City
11 Units Available
NMS 1548
1548 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
880 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. Courtyard and on-site fitness center. Spacious homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment.
