2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
295 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Culver City, CA
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
McManus
5 Units Available
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,090
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Palms
19 Units Available
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,531
993 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fox Hills
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Marina Del Rey
50 Units Available
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
9201 Summertime Lane
9201 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
915 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Quite Gated Community - This immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 full baths is situated perfectly in Culver City. As you walk in you are greeted with a spacious living room.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
5007 Stoney Creek Rd
5007 Stoney Creek Road, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
900 sqft
Stoney Creek Rd - Property Id: 64941 GREAT VALUE- Rent includes basic utilities (Wifi ($70 value), gas, water, covered parking, trash). Rent does not include electricity. A cleaning service that comes twice a month is included ($160 value).
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Clarkdale
1 Unit Available
3920 Prospect Ave
3920 Prospect Avenue, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,950
1525 sqft
3920 Prespect Ave, LLC - Property Id: 262959 Completely remodeled single family home with Brand new appliances and private back yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262959 Property Id 262959 (RLNE5708423)
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1311 Summertime Lane
1311 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1000 sqft
***** AVAILABLE STARTING FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST ***** Beautifully upgraded one bedroom + loft / two full bath condo primely situated within one of Culver City’s most coveted condominium communities (Lakeside Village Condominiums @ Jefferson and
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Washington Culver
1 Unit Available
3868 Girard Avenue
3868 Girard Avenue, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
600 sqft
This is a beautiful "NEW" guest unit built 2020 ! New quality stainless appliances(refrigerator, wash and dryer, stove are equipped with). Modernly upgraded kitchen and 2 cozy bed room and 1.5 bath here. Separate storage hut will be provided.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lucerne-Higuera
1 Unit Available
9022 Hubbard St
9022 Hubbard Street, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1100 sqft
Spanish style house with huge backyard walking distance to Downtown Culver City! - Beautiful Spanish style house with hardwood floors in living areas, recessed lighting throughout, built-in cabinets, gas burning fireplace, with window AC unit in
Results within 1 mile of Culver City
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
70 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,562
1141 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
20 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,491
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mar Vista
8 Units Available
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1000 sqft
Just minutes from USC and the 405 Freeway. Each home features a private balcony or patio, gourmet kitchen and wood-like plank flooring. Near public transportation. On-site grilling area, gated access and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,237
1013 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
Venice
44 Units Available
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,074
1281 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,358
1180 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Palms
7 Units Available
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,598
1242 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Mar Vista
8 Units Available
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,065
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Marina Del Rey
15 Units Available
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,027
1214 sqft
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Palms
9 Units Available
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1117 sqft
Clarington Apartments is a warm, friendly atmosphere to come home to. Located in West Los Angeles adjacent to downtown Culver City. Newly remodeled interiors featuring: Wood cabinetry. Rich granite countertops in both the kitchens and bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Marina Del Rey
8 Units Available
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,314
1418 sqft
Garage parking, a fitness center, Zen garden and pool are just a few of this community's amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry and on-site storage units. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Ballona Creek are nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Palms
11 Units Available
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,175
1049 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Marina Del Rey
5 Units Available
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1054 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here.Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
Marina Del Rey
4 Units Available
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
990 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a newly constructed building near Venice Beach and Marina del Rey. On-site Zen yoga room, rooftop entertainment space, and fitness center. Custom interiors with reclaimed beams.
