/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 AM
92 Accessible Apartments for rent in Culver City, CA
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palms
19 Units Available
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,524
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,259
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marina Del Rey
50 Units Available
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,600
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Culver City
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Palms
10 Units Available
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,710
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1049 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,237
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,717
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
37 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
Marina Del Rey
5 Units Available
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,905
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
663 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palms
9 Units Available
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,970
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1117 sqft
Clarington Apartments is a warm, friendly atmosphere to come home to. Located in West Los Angeles adjacent to downtown Culver City. Newly remodeled interiors featuring: Wood cabinetry. Rich granite countertops in both the kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mar Vista
4 Units Available
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
735 sqft
A contemporary community of 21 residences conveniently located in Mar Vista, California, with easy access to the 405/10 Freeways, LAX, and within minutes of Venice, Culver City, Marina Del Rey, and Santa Monica without paying the high rent.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
981 sqft
New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located near the 10 and 405 freeways.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Marina Del Rey
5 Units Available
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here.Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Marina Del Rey
4 Units Available
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,040
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
990 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a newly constructed building near Venice Beach and Marina del Rey. On-site Zen yoga room, rooftop entertainment space, and fitness center. Custom interiors with reclaimed beams.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Mar Vista
3 Units Available
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,825
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Del Rio Apartments is conveniently located near the 405 Freeway to San Diego and the 10 Freeway to Santa Monica. Our prime location ensures that numerous shopping, dining, entertainment, and major freeways at your utmost convenience.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palms
4 Units Available
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,935
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
857 sqft
Relaxed LuxuryAt The Roy Luxury Apartment Homes your comfort is guaranteed. Our experienced team of award-winning staff is here to cater to your every whim with personalized white glove service.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
$
Palms
1 Unit Available
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1083 sqft
3675 Dunn is located on the corner of Dunn and Regent, in the beautiful neighborhood of Palms, and just a 5 minute walk to the center of Downtown Culver City.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated March 23 at 06:12pm
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,837
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,774
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed homes in a sought-after district in L.A. Chef-inspired kitchen, spa-inspired bath, wood flooring. Fitness center, poolside cabanas with fire pit, pool and spa. Pet-friendly.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid City
1 Unit Available
5940 Comey Ave.
5940 Comey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1300 sqft
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Large Yard in Culver City - An amazing location close to everything in Culver City. Enjoy this roomy 3 bedroom and 2 bath house with a large outdoor yard.
Results within 5 miles of Culver City
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Hollywood
8 Units Available
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
978 sqft
A fresh new community has arrived in the foothills of Hollywood, Lanewood Pines Apartments. Lanewood Pines is hi-tech living with an ultra convenient location to downtown Los Angeles, the Westside, and the valley.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
$
Hollywood
6 Units Available
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,285
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1125 sqft
Central Park, The Grove and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery are easily accessed from this community. Property features include a lounge, theater, business center and rooftop deck. Apartments include alarm systems, satellite television and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westside
128 Units Available
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,727
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,063
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
Marina Del Rey
12 Units Available
Harborside Marina Bay
14015 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,175
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,155
1153 sqft
Steps from The Harbor at Marina Bay. Landscaped apartment community with breathtaking marina views and desirable amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Residents can access Mother's Beach via waterbus.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westwood
22 Units Available
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,037
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,829
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,039
1651 sqft
The Legacy at Westwood is a full service luxurious rental community set on 1.87 acres of premier real estate on Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood, an internationally renowned community in Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Mid-City West
15 Units Available
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,312
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,653
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,712
1196 sqft
A stunning community in the iconic Desmond's Department Store building. On-site amenities include yoga, a fire pit, gym, dog park and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Similar Pages
Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCulver City 3 BedroomsCulver City Accessible ApartmentsCulver City Apartments with Balcony
Culver City Apartments with GarageCulver City Apartments with GymCulver City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCulver City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCulver City Apartments with ParkingCulver City Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA