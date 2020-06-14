366 Apartments for rent in Culver City, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Culver City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
McManus
3 Units Available
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,951
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,141
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Palms
18 Units Available
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,524
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,259
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Marina Del Rey
50 Units Available
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,600
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Studio Village
1 Unit Available
10837 Jefferson Blvd.
10837 Jefferson Boulevard, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit! - *RECENTLY REDUCED!* This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is a must see! The unit includes: Central A/C and Heat, new faux wood flooring throughout, granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom, stackable

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Fox Hills
1 Unit Available
6275 Canterbury Drive
6275 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
807 sqft
Beautifully updated top floor, end unit with nice view and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with bar, tile floor, lots of cabinets, refrigerator and microwave included.

1 of 29

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lucerne-Higuera
1 Unit Available
9022 Hubbard St
9022 Hubbard Street, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1100 sqft
Spanish style house with huge backyard walking distance to Downtown Culver City! - Beautiful Spanish style house with hardwood floors in living areas, recessed lighting throughout, built-in cabinets, gas burning fireplace, with window AC unit in

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Washington Culver
1 Unit Available
9901 WASHINGTON
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,790
1585 sqft
Beautiful top floor, 2 levels loft in the heart of downtown Culver City! This spacious loft comes with all the modern conveniences designed to complement your lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Culver City
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Palms
7 Units Available
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,208
988 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,632
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1242 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Mar Vista
8 Units Available
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,253
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,124
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,701
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,314
1418 sqft
Garage parking, a fitness center, Zen garden and pool are just a few of this community's amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry and on-site storage units. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Ballona Creek are nearby.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Adams
82 Units Available
ARQ
3311 S. La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,121
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,476
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,417
1339 sqft
Currently Under Construction. Pre-Leasing Beginning in June! Stay Tuned!
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
74 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,075
759 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1141 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA
14000 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,162
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Life on the pier in Marina Del Ray. One-half mile to Marina (Mother's) Beach. Walking distance to dining and outdoor activities. Studio, one and two bedrooms feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Mar Vista
8 Units Available
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1000 sqft
Just minutes from USC and the 405 Freeway. Each home features a private balcony or patio, gourmet kitchen and wood-like plank flooring. Near public transportation. On-site grilling area, gated access and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,224
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,717
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
Palms
10 Units Available
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,710
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
1049 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Palms
6 Units Available
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
960 sqft
Welcome to the newly renovated Indie Westside Apartments. With stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and wood-style flooring, these apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
37 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
Marina Del Rey
5 Units Available
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,905
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
663 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 08:57pm
Venice
4 Units Available
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
141 sqft
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent! So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
981 sqft
New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located near the 10 and 405 freeways.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Marina Del Rey
5 Units Available
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here.Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
Marina Del Rey
4 Units Available
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,040
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
990 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a newly constructed building near Venice Beach and Marina del Rey. On-site Zen yoga room, rooftop entertainment space, and fitness center. Custom interiors with reclaimed beams.
City Guide for Culver City, CA

Live from Culver City, it’s your apartment-hunting guide! Home to the major studios that made movie magic happen, the city underwent a brief decline in the middle of the 20th century. New investments in its downtown have transformed the area into a hip, young and friendly Los Angeles County city. Now let’s check out some of these apartment rentals and find you the home of your dreams.

Having trouble with Craigslist Culver City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Downtown Culver City is home to a lot of new galleries, boutiques, restaurants and bars, so the city center has a lot to offer young singles with more urbane sensibilities. However, all this revitalization doesn’t mean that Culver City has become a sterile neighborhood full of new construction. To the contrary, civic groups have preserved a lot of the original architecture, particularly around the city center. As a result, Culver City has attractive, friendly-feeling neighborhoods that are surprisingly walkable! At least by Los Angeles County standards. You’ll never want to leave!

But, when you have to leave, you’ll find that the city is a convenient commute from pretty much all Los Angeles County attractions. That’s quite an anomaly in these parts, so how’s this possible? Well, Culver City sits between downtown LA and the beachside cities of Santa Monica and Venice. Thus, the weekday commute isn’t nearly as bad and weekend fun is just around the corner.

For the most part, all of Culver City’s neighborhoods are friendly and cleas.

Culver City also has a diverse body of rentals available throughout all its neighborhoods. Directly west of the city center, you’ll find a lot of new luxury condominium developments with a variety of amenities, including gyms, clubhouses and pools. This area tends to be the most expensive in town, with rents for a two bedroom generally ranging from $2000 to $2500. Continue west past I-405 to the Pacific Coast Highway, and you’ll find some equally desirable rentals for slightly lower rents.

The city center, with all its vibrancy and walkability, is great for young singles. The area around the city center also has a lot of different options when it comes to housing. Here, you’ll find everything from lofts to small rental homes to apartment buildings with both studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent, many of which offer short-term leases. Rents here really vary by rental type running from $1500 to $2000 on the low end and up to $3000 on the high end.

As a hip, white-collar professional settling into Culver City, you might have some sort of Chihuahua that you carry around in a designer bag. Are apartment buildings in town pet friendly? Well, it really depends on the rental. Many independently rented homes and apartments will accept your pup without hesitation, while some of the larger rentals may require an additional deposit. Make sure to double check with your landlord before moving as to avoid any hairy (pun intended) situations.

So welcome to Culver City! Enjoy all that this cultured, young city has to offer you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Culver City, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Culver City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

