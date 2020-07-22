/
/
/
washington culver
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:43 PM
676 Apartments for rent in Washington Culver, Culver City, CA
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
79 Units Available
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,365
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,530
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,255
785 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3868 Girard Avenue
3868 Girard Avenue, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
600 sqft
This is a beautiful "NEW" guest unit built 2020 ! New quality stainless appliances(refrigerator, wash and dryer, stove are equipped with). Modernly upgraded kitchen and 2 cozy bed room and 1.5 bath here. Separate storage hut will be provided.
Results within 1 mile of Washington Culver
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
6 Units Available
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,764
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,943
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
$
9 Units Available
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,058
988 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1242 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
8 Units Available
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,395
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
857 sqft
Relaxed LuxuryAt The Roy Luxury Apartment Homes your comfort is guaranteed. Our experienced team of award-winning staff is here to cater to your every whim with personalized white glove service.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Just minutes from USC and the 405 Freeway. Each home features a private balcony or patio, gourmet kitchen and wood-like plank flooring. Near public transportation. On-site grilling area, gated access and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
$
6 Units Available
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,545
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
4 Units Available
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,457
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,988
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,338
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
44 Units Available
Westside Terrace
3636 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,599
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,199
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
893 sqft
Community features three tennis courts, resort-style pool, fitness center and billiards tables. Recently renovated apartments with multiple floor plans, granite countertops and shaker-style wood cabinets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
20 Units Available
The Palms
3450 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1012 sqft
A newly renovated community with amenities such as a sauna and fitness center. Beautiful, Spanish-Mediterranean-style property featuring spacious interiors with honey maple shaker-style wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
Welcome to 3754 South Sepulveda: where comfort and convenience await! The vibrant neighborhood of Culver City is known for its diversity and artistic spirit.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,850
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located directly next door to Whole Foods and Starbucks, National Apartments offers absolutely gorgeous interior finishes coupled with a West Los Angeles location that is totally stellar! We are just a mere 3 miles from Ocean Avenue and the Pacific
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,000
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1117 sqft
Clarington Apartments is a warm, friendly atmosphere to come home to. Located in West Los Angeles adjacent to downtown Culver City. Newly remodeled interiors featuring: Wood cabinetry. Rich granite countertops in both the kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
960 sqft
Welcome to the newly renovated Indie Westside Apartments. With stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and wood-style flooring, these apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Glendon Building
10773 Lawler Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,995
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a quiet street in charming Palms neighborhood next to Culver City, The Glendon Building offers really cool N.Y.C.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1025 sqft
Minutes to Downtown Culver City and in the heart of Palms West Los Angeles corridor walking distance to Sony Picture Studios, Hughes Regency offers incredibly large floor plans featuring condo quality one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palms Court brings sophisticated living to the Westside.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
1 Unit Available
9301 Lucerne Ave
9301 Lucerne Avenue, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9301 Lucerne Ave in Culver City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
359 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 3730 Dufresne: Where comfort and convenience await! This vibrant neighborhood Culver City is known for its diversity and artistic spirit.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 18 at 02:47 PM
2 Units Available
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Coda, a bespoke collection of one, two, and three-bedroom residences. Stylishly designed living spaces, thoughtful amenities, and smart home services provide an intimate respite from the exhilarating playground of downtown Culver City.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 18 at 02:47 PM
$
4 Units Available
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1083 sqft
3675 Dunn is located on the corner of Dunn and Regent, in the beautiful neighborhood of Palms, and just a 5 minute walk to the center of Downtown Culver City.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1055 sqft
Clarington Court brings sophisticated living to the Westside.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 18 at 02:47 PM
4 Units Available
9337 National Blvd
9337 National Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9337 National Blvd in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10406 Culver Blvd
10406 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOP LEVEL | PRVT BALCONY | DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM SONY STUDIOS | PET FRIENDLY - Conveniently located across the street from Sony Studios, this upper level 1+1 is a must see! There are wood floors and custom lights throughout.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CACulver City, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CABeverly Hills, CAInglewood, CAMarina del Rey, CAWest Hollywood, CA