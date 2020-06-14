/
1 bedroom apartments
267 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Culver City, CA
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,991
783 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,951
755 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
772 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
4243 Jasmine Avenue
4243 Jasmine Avenue, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
Charming and quiet traditional one bedroom, one bath front unit near Carlson Park.
6275 Canterbury Drive
6275 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
807 sqft
Beautifully updated top floor, end unit with nice view and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with bar, tile floor, lots of cabinets, refrigerator and microwave included.
ARQ
3311 S. La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,476
799 sqft
Currently Under Construction. Pre-Leasing Beginning in June! Stay Tuned!
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,572
744 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,311
769 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
778 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,632
938 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,253
1037 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,520
804 sqft
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
749 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA
14000 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,162
972 sqft
Life on the pier in Marina Del Ray. One-half mile to Marina (Mother's) Beach. Walking distance to dining and outdoor activities. Studio, one and two bedrooms feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated.
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,710
531 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
663 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
141 sqft
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent! So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
855 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
Welcome to the newly renovated Indie Westside Apartments. With stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and wood-style flooring, these apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,168
859 sqft
Clarington Apartments is a warm, friendly atmosphere to come home to. Located in West Los Angeles adjacent to downtown Culver City. Newly remodeled interiors featuring: Wood cabinetry. Rich granite countertops in both the kitchens and bathrooms.
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,214
700 sqft
Welcome to 3754 South Sepulveda: where comfort and convenience await! The vibrant neighborhood of Culver City is known for its diversity and artistic spirit.
