fox hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
443 Apartments for rent in Fox Hills, Culver City, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5870 Green Valley Circle
5870 Green Valley Circle, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1226 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit with unbelievable tree top views. Elegant Gas burning fireplace located in the living room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6275 Canterbury Drive
6275 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
807 sqft
Beautifully updated top floor, end unit with nice view and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with bar, tile floor, lots of cabinets, refrigerator and microwave included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6151 Canterbury Dr #109
6151 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1430 sqft
Brand New Large 3bd 2 bath w/Large Private Patio 1430 sqft - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Fox Hills
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
24 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,523
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
80 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
36 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Last updated July 10 at 07:52am
7 Units Available
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,820
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
663 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
Last updated March 23 at 06:12pm
13 Units Available
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,837
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,774
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed homes in a sought-after district in L.A. Chef-inspired kitchen, spa-inspired bath, wood flooring. Fitness center, poolside cabanas with fire pit, pool and spa. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7120 La Tijera Blvd A101
7120 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
732 sqft
Westchester One Bedroom Condo with Washer/ Dryer - Super One Bedroom in small complex. Wood laminate floors throughout. Entry area. Spacious living room and dining area. Gas fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7330 McCool Ave.
7330 Mccool Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1790 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Lovely Neighborhood - As you step through the gates of the charming white picket fence, you will be welcomed by fresh, colorful landscaping, and a traditional style 2-story facade with black accents.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10837 Jefferson Blvd.
10837 Jefferson Boulevard, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit! - *RECENTLY REDUCED!* This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is a must see! The unit includes: Central A/C and Heat, new faux wood flooring throughout, granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom, stackable
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
7008 La Tijera Boulevard - 1
7008 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
FULLY REMODELED! https://youtu.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
5460 W 77th St
5460 West 77th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2400 sqft
The house is on a large corner lot. A complete extensive renovation was completed in 2017 that modernized the interior floor plan and added an all-new kitchen and baths. Detached 2-car garage. Two wheelchair ramps.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1311 Summertime Lane
1311 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1000 sqft
***** AVAILABLE TO MOVE-IN STARTING FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST ***** Beautifully upgraded one bedroom + loft / two full bath condo primely situated within one of Culver City’s most coveted condominium communities (Lakeside Village Condominiums @
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5007 Stoney Creek Road
5007 Stoney Creek Road, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
893 sqft
Please call agent 24 hours notice for appointments- all considerations must provide signed COVID 19 PEAD form prior to entrance.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131
8101 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
916 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Jefferson neighborhood in Culver City.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5387 Cota St 1
5387 Cota Street, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Unit 1 Available 08/15/20 Property manager - Property Id: 304241 LOWER FRONT 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH FRONT UNIT WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, STOVE, 2 CAR PARKING, LAUNDRY ON PREMISES Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9201 Summertime Lane
9201 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
915 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Quite Gated Community - This immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 full baths is situated perfectly in Culver City. As you walk in you are greeted with a spacious living room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6309 W. 78th Place
6309 West 78th Place, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,195
1856 sqft
REMODELED 3 bed/2 bath HOUSE in WESTCHESTER minutes away from the BEACH! - Completely remodeled home in a highly desirable neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5048 W Slauson Ave
5048 Slauson Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1960 sqft
Recently Upgraded Luxury Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 222215 Beautiful, newly updated, modern and spacious home in a quiet residential neighborhood. Very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7877 Naylor
7877 Naylor Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
Price just reduced, big bang for your buck for Fourth of July!Sleek and stylish brand new construction ADU in Westchester.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11856 Beatrice Street
11856 Beatrice Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
1531 sqft
New for lease! Invite yourself to all of the luxuries you deserve in this beautifully renovated, four bedroom, two bathroom home, adjacent to all of the shops and restaurants in Playa Vista.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5872 W 78th Street
5872 West 78th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A truly unique Mid-Century Modern home - masonry walls, beautiful hardwood floors, very open with lots of natural light. Living room opens to a large wood deck patio and expansive professionally designed backyard.
