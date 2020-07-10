/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
375 Apartments for rent in Culver City, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
79 Units Available
Washington Culver
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,365
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,440
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
785 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
4 Units Available
McManus
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,287
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,683
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
42 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,595
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,893
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
13 Units Available
Palms
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,765
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Studio Village
10837 Jefferson Blvd.
10837 Jefferson Boulevard, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit! - *RECENTLY REDUCED!* This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is a must see! The unit includes: Central A/C and Heat, new faux wood flooring throughout, granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom, stackable
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
1311 Summertime Lane
1311 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1000 sqft
***** AVAILABLE TO MOVE-IN STARTING FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST ***** Beautifully upgraded one bedroom + loft / two full bath condo primely situated within one of Culver City’s most coveted condominium communities (Lakeside Village Condominiums @
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131
8101 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
916 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Jefferson neighborhood in Culver City.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
9201 Summertime Lane
9201 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
915 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Quite Gated Community - This immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 full baths is situated perfectly in Culver City. As you walk in you are greeted with a spacious living room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Park West
11052 Culver Boulevard
11052 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1020 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upper front apartment in 7 unit building in Culver City. No smoking. No pets of any kind. Fresh paint. Window air conditioning units in bedroom windows. Gas range and refrigerator included.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Clarkdale
4190 Commonwealth Ave
4190 Commonwealth Avenue, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Cottage Style House - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with 2 Car Garage in Culver City - Cottage Style Single Family Home, 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath, approx. 1000 sq/ft. Laminate floors through out. Large living room with dining room.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Hills
5870 Green Valley Circle
5870 Green Valley Circle, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1226 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit with unbelievable tree top views. Elegant Gas burning fireplace located in the living room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Culver
9901 WASHINGTON
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,790
1585 sqft
Beautiful top floor, 2 levels loft in the heart of downtown Culver City! This spacious loft comes with all the modern conveniences designed to complement your lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Culver City
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
22 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,543
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,494
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
11 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,721
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,428
1418 sqft
Garage parking, a fitness center, Zen garden and pool are just a few of this community's amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry and on-site storage units. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Ballona Creek are nearby.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
11 Units Available
Palms
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,338
988 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,502
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1242 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
7 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,431
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,274
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,109
1366 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
$
84 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA
14000 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,073
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Life on the pier in Marina Del Ray. One-half mile to Marina (Mother's) Beach. Walking distance to dining and outdoor activities. Studio, one and two bedrooms feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
$
10 Units Available
Palms
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,605
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1049 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Mar Vista
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,211
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,235
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,336
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
39 Units Available
Venice
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,976
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,847
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Similar Pages
Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCulver City 3 BedroomsCulver City Accessible ApartmentsCulver City Apartments with Balcony
Culver City Apartments with GarageCulver City Apartments with GymCulver City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCulver City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCulver City Apartments with ParkingCulver City Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA