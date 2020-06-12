/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:29 PM
255 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Culver City, CA
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Palms
19 Units Available
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,765
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Marina Del Rey
50 Units Available
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,375
1790 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McManus
1 Unit Available
3220 Roberts Ave
3220 Roberts Avenue, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1150 sqft
3220 Roberts Ave Available 07/01/20 3bd/1ba home in a quiet and quality neighborhood - 3bd/1ba front home in a 2 on a lot, in a quiet and quality neighborhood right next to park, hardwood and tile flooring throughout the unit, large living room with
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clarkdale
1 Unit Available
4190 Commonwealth Ave
4190 Commonwealth Avenue, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Cottage Style House - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with 2 Car Garage in Culver City - Cottage Style Single Family Home, 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath, approx. 1000 sq/ft. Laminate floors through out. Large living room with dining room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Studio Village
1 Unit Available
10837 Jefferson Blvd.
10837 Jefferson Boulevard, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit! - *RECENTLY REDUCED!* This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is a must see! The unit includes: Central A/C and Heat, new faux wood flooring throughout, granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom, stackable
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Culver-West
1 Unit Available
4351 MCCONNELL
4351 Mcconnell Avenue, Culver City, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4351 MCCONNELL in Culver City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Washington Culver
1 Unit Available
9901 WASHINGTON
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,790
1585 sqft
Beautiful top floor, 2 levels loft in the heart of downtown Culver City! This spacious loft comes with all the modern conveniences designed to complement your lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Culver City
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Venice
42 Units Available
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,404
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,965
1366 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,717
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Marina Del Rey
5 Units Available
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here.Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
$
Palms
1 Unit Available
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1083 sqft
3675 Dunn is located on the corner of Dunn and Regent, in the beautiful neighborhood of Palms, and just a 5 minute walk to the center of Downtown Culver City.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
13700 Marina Pointe Drive
13700 Marina Pointe Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
2152 sqft
Gorgeous Condo with Views of Marina. High-rise living with resort-style Condo. Private 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Plus a den! Over 1900 sq ft. Views from every room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
8651 Olin St
8651 Olin Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1204 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed + DEN 3 bath house. - Beautiful single family house with 2 bedrooms 3 bath, plus an extra large den or Family room, this home is the most beautiful house in the neighborhood.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid City
1 Unit Available
6011 Dauphin Street
6011 Dauphin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1261 sqft
Available 06/28/20 Centrally located Beautiful (3) Bedroom, (1) Bath, Single Family Home on a Cul de sac near La Cienega and Venice.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid City
1 Unit Available
5940 Comey Ave.
5940 Comey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1300 sqft
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Large Yard in Culver City - An amazing location close to everything in Culver City. Enjoy this roomy 3 bedroom and 2 bath house with a large outdoor yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
7330 McCool Ave.
7330 Mccool Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1790 sqft
7330 McCool Ave. Available 06/20/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
7722 Airport Blvd
7722 Airport Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1134 sqft
Beautiful House with lots of landscape - 7722 Airport Blvd is a house in Los Angeles, CA 90045. This 1,134 square foot house sits on a 7,791 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mar Vista
1 Unit Available
3791 Wasatch Ave
3791 Wasatch Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Luxury 5Bed 4Bath 38' Pool/Hot Tub 2m from Beach - Property Id: 183154 Very Private 5 Bed 4 Bath House, Dual zone A/C Heating. Sunny. Open plan with a great vibe. Central location only 2.4m to Venice Beach.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid City
1 Unit Available
2122 Carmona Ave
2122 Carmona Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1231 sqft
2122 Carmona - Property Id: 290421 Beautiful, newer construction TOWNHOME! - 3 Bedrooms - 3 Bathrooms - 2 car garage - Washer & Dryer inside unit No expense has been spared! Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel appliances, wood
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid City
1 Unit Available
2124 Carmona Ave
2124 Carmona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Available 08/01/20 2124 Carmona Ave - Property Id: 290477 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290477 Property Id 290477 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5818839)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid City
1 Unit Available
2304 1/2 Carmona Ave
2304 1/2 Carmona Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1673 sqft
3 Bed/ 3.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ladera Heights
1 Unit Available
5048 W Slauson Ave
5048 Slauson Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1960 sqft
Recently Upgraded Luxury Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 222215 Beautiful, newly updated, modern and spacious home in a quiet residential neighborhood. Very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.
Similar Pages
Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCulver City 3 BedroomsCulver City Accessible ApartmentsCulver City Apartments with Balcony
Culver City Apartments with GarageCulver City Apartments with GymCulver City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCulver City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCulver City Apartments with ParkingCulver City Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA