lucerne higuera
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:43 PM
570 Apartments for rent in Lucerne-Higuera, Culver City, CA
Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
1 Unit Available
9301 Lucerne Ave
9301 Lucerne Avenue, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9301 Lucerne Ave in Culver City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4219 Ince Blvd
4219 Ince Boulevard, Culver City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
2600 sqft
New Culver City townhome - Property Id: 319784 Brand new construction with 2 car garage and 2 car driveway parking.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4227 INCE BLVD
4227 Ince Boulevard, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2000 sqft
Culver City New Construction - Property Id: 319780 Brand new construction with 2 car garage and 2 car driveway parking. Cul-de-sac street 1 block from Amazon Studios and downtown Culver City.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9044 St Carson
9044 East Carson Street, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,675
1533 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedrooms 2 bath unit in the Heart of Culver City. Open kitchen with White granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit. Recess lighting. Central heat and air.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4209 Lafayette Place
4209 Lafayette Place, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
850 sqft
Available as a 28 day rental, or longer Mid Century, Short term rental, 3-6 months. Fully furnished w/parking space in driveway. New stove. 3 beds, no dishwasher, no a/c. Mid century. Garage may be available for an additional $200/mo
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4211 LAFAYETTE PL
4211 Lafayette Place, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
850 sqft
Short term / corporate / vacation rental. Fully furnished, 28 day rental. Original mid century. Also be available for longer periods. Parking space in driveway. New stove. Washer/Dreyer, 3 twin beds, no dishwasher, portable a/c.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
9022 Hubbard St
9022 Hubbard Street, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1100 sqft
Spanish style house with huge backyard walking distance to Downtown Culver City! - Beautiful Spanish style house with hardwood floors in living areas, recessed lighting throughout, built-in cabinets, gas burning fireplace, with window AC unit in
Results within 1 mile of Lucerne-Higuera
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,764
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,943
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
9 Units Available
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,058
988 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1242 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,395
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
857 sqft
Relaxed LuxuryAt The Roy Luxury Apartment Homes your comfort is guaranteed. Our experienced team of award-winning staff is here to cater to your every whim with personalized white glove service.
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
6 Units Available
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,545
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
4 Units Available
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,457
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,988
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,338
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,765
1315 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,850
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located directly next door to Whole Foods and Starbucks, National Apartments offers absolutely gorgeous interior finishes coupled with a West Los Angeles location that is totally stellar! We are just a mere 3 miles from Ocean Avenue and the Pacific
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,000
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1117 sqft
Clarington Apartments is a warm, friendly atmosphere to come home to. Located in West Los Angeles adjacent to downtown Culver City. Newly remodeled interiors featuring: Wood cabinetry. Rich granite countertops in both the kitchens and bathrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
960 sqft
Welcome to the newly renovated Indie Westside Apartments. With stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and wood-style flooring, these apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1025 sqft
Minutes to Downtown Culver City and in the heart of Palms West Los Angeles corridor walking distance to Sony Picture Studios, Hughes Regency offers incredibly large floor plans featuring condo quality one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palms Court brings sophisticated living to the Westside.
Last updated July 18 at 02:47 PM
2 Units Available
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Coda, a bespoke collection of one, two, and three-bedroom residences. Stylishly designed living spaces, thoughtful amenities, and smart home services provide an intimate respite from the exhilarating playground of downtown Culver City.
Last updated July 18 at 02:47 PM
4 Units Available
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1083 sqft
3675 Dunn is located on the corner of Dunn and Regent, in the beautiful neighborhood of Palms, and just a 5 minute walk to the center of Downtown Culver City.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1055 sqft
Clarington Court brings sophisticated living to the Westside.
Last updated July 18 at 02:47 PM
4 Units Available
9337 National Blvd
9337 National Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9337 National Blvd in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10406 Culver Blvd
10406 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOP LEVEL | PRVT BALCONY | DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM SONY STUDIOS | PET FRIENDLY - Conveniently located across the street from Sony Studios, this upper level 1+1 is a must see! There are wood floors and custom lights throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3543 Keystone Ave
3543 Keystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Property manager - Property Id: 304214 UPPER 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH APT WITH STOVE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, BLINDS, 1 CAR PARKING, LAUNDRY ON PREMISES, PET CONSIDERED WITH PET DEPOSIT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
