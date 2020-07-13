All apartments in Culver City
Sherman Oaks Gardens
Sherman Oaks Gardens

5415-5425 Sepulveda Blvd · (818) 405-8931
Location

5415-5425 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 91411
Sunkist Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit N222 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit S214 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sherman Oaks Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
24hr gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
cats allowed
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to Sherman Oaks Gardens! We are just a mile to Whole Foods, the Sherman Oaks Galleria, Archlight Theatres, 24-Hour Fitness, Cheesecake Factory, the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, Encino & Balboa Golf Course, Hjelte Sports Center, and Ventura Boulevard! The building features one and two bedroom units across neighboring locations. We offer full-time on-site management, two large solar heated pools, dog friendly recreation areas, as well as premium interior finishes which include hardwood flooring, quartz stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, as well as LED fixtures throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sherman Oaks Gardens have any available units?
Sherman Oaks Gardens has 2 units available starting at $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sherman Oaks Gardens have?
Some of Sherman Oaks Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sherman Oaks Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Sherman Oaks Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sherman Oaks Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Sherman Oaks Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Sherman Oaks Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Sherman Oaks Gardens offers parking.
Does Sherman Oaks Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sherman Oaks Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sherman Oaks Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Sherman Oaks Gardens has a pool.
Does Sherman Oaks Gardens have accessible units?
No, Sherman Oaks Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Sherman Oaks Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sherman Oaks Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Sherman Oaks Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sherman Oaks Gardens has units with air conditioning.
