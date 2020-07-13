Amenities
Welcome to Sherman Oaks Gardens! We are just a mile to Whole Foods, the Sherman Oaks Galleria, Archlight Theatres, 24-Hour Fitness, Cheesecake Factory, the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, Encino & Balboa Golf Course, Hjelte Sports Center, and Ventura Boulevard! The building features one and two bedroom units across neighboring locations. We offer full-time on-site management, two large solar heated pools, dog friendly recreation areas, as well as premium interior finishes which include hardwood flooring, quartz stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, as well as LED fixtures throughout!