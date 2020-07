Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel cable included carpet ceiling fan microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry conference room guest suite hot tub media room sauna

To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!At The Meadows Apartment Homes, our garden-style gated community features beautiful lush courtyards, winding pathways and streams throughout, creating a serene and peaceful atmosphere that transports you to a world far away from the hustle and bustle of Culver City. Our newly renovated one-bedroom apartments feature a spacious open floor plan and luxury amenities including plank flooring, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, central heat/AC, and in-home washers and dryers. Modern luxury and premium location—we offer the best of both worlds. Take a tour of our newly renovated luxury one-bedroom apartments today!