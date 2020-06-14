Apartment List
CA
/
culver city
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

193 Apartments for rent in Culver City, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Culver City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
McManus
3 Units Available
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,951
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,141
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fox Hills
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Palms
18 Units Available
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,524
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,259
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marina Del Rey
50 Units Available
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,600
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
9201 Summertime Lane
9201 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
915 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Quite Gated Community - This immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 full baths is situated perfectly in Culver City. As you walk in you are greeted with a spacious living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
5007 Stoney Creek Rd
5007 Stoney Creek Road, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
900 sqft
Stoney Creek Rd - Property Id: 64941 GREAT VALUE- Rent includes basic utilities (Wifi ($70 value), gas, water, covered parking, trash). Rent does not include electricity. A cleaning service that comes twice a month is included ($160 value).

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1311 Summertime Lane
1311 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1000 sqft
***** AVAILABLE STARTING FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST ***** Beautifully upgraded one bedroom + loft / two full bath condo primely situated within one of Culver City’s most coveted condominium communities (Lakeside Village Condominiums @ Jefferson and

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Fox Hills
1 Unit Available
6275 Canterbury Drive
6275 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
807 sqft
Beautifully updated top floor, end unit with nice view and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with bar, tile floor, lots of cabinets, refrigerator and microwave included.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Fox Hills
1 Unit Available
7411 Hannum Avenue
7411 Hannum Avenue, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1888 sqft
Stunning furnished 3-story townhouse in highly desired Playa Pacific Townhomes complex;a gated, architectural award-winning community in Culver City.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Washington Culver
1 Unit Available
9901 WASHINGTON
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,790
1585 sqft
Beautiful top floor, 2 levels loft in the heart of downtown Culver City! This spacious loft comes with all the modern conveniences designed to complement your lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Culver City
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Mar Vista
7 Units Available
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,253
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,124
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
74 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,075
759 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1141 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Palms
7 Units Available
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,208
988 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,632
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,588
1242 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
20 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,306
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,416
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Adams
82 Units Available
ARQ
3311 S. La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,121
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,476
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,417
1339 sqft
Currently Under Construction. Pre-Leasing Beginning in June! Stay Tuned!
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA
14000 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,162
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Life on the pier in Marina Del Ray. One-half mile to Marina (Mother's) Beach. Walking distance to dining and outdoor activities. Studio, one and two bedrooms feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,224
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,717
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
Palms
10 Units Available
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,710
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
1049 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,701
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,264
1418 sqft
Garage parking, a fitness center, Zen garden and pool are just a few of this community's amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry and on-site storage units. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Ballona Creek are nearby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Venice
41 Units Available
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,074
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,404
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,965
1366 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Marina Del Rey
15 Units Available
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,535
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,989
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
37 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
City Guide for Culver City, CA

Live from Culver City, it’s your apartment-hunting guide! Home to the major studios that made movie magic happen, the city underwent a brief decline in the middle of the 20th century. New investments in its downtown have transformed the area into a hip, young and friendly Los Angeles County city. Now let’s check out some of these apartment rentals and find you the home of your dreams.

Having trouble with Craigslist Culver City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Downtown Culver City is home to a lot of new galleries, boutiques, restaurants and bars, so the city center has a lot to offer young singles with more urbane sensibilities. However, all this revitalization doesn’t mean that Culver City has become a sterile neighborhood full of new construction. To the contrary, civic groups have preserved a lot of the original architecture, particularly around the city center. As a result, Culver City has attractive, friendly-feeling neighborhoods that are surprisingly walkable! At least by Los Angeles County standards. You’ll never want to leave!

But, when you have to leave, you’ll find that the city is a convenient commute from pretty much all Los Angeles County attractions. That’s quite an anomaly in these parts, so how’s this possible? Well, Culver City sits between downtown LA and the beachside cities of Santa Monica and Venice. Thus, the weekday commute isn’t nearly as bad and weekend fun is just around the corner.

For the most part, all of Culver City’s neighborhoods are friendly and cleas.

Culver City also has a diverse body of rentals available throughout all its neighborhoods. Directly west of the city center, you’ll find a lot of new luxury condominium developments with a variety of amenities, including gyms, clubhouses and pools. This area tends to be the most expensive in town, with rents for a two bedroom generally ranging from $2000 to $2500. Continue west past I-405 to the Pacific Coast Highway, and you’ll find some equally desirable rentals for slightly lower rents.

The city center, with all its vibrancy and walkability, is great for young singles. The area around the city center also has a lot of different options when it comes to housing. Here, you’ll find everything from lofts to small rental homes to apartment buildings with both studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent, many of which offer short-term leases. Rents here really vary by rental type running from $1500 to $2000 on the low end and up to $3000 on the high end.

As a hip, white-collar professional settling into Culver City, you might have some sort of Chihuahua that you carry around in a designer bag. Are apartment buildings in town pet friendly? Well, it really depends on the rental. Many independently rented homes and apartments will accept your pup without hesitation, while some of the larger rentals may require an additional deposit. Make sure to double check with your landlord before moving as to avoid any hairy (pun intended) situations.

So welcome to Culver City! Enjoy all that this cultured, young city has to offer you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Culver City, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Culver City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

