Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
238 Apartments for rent in Culver City, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
3 Units Available
McManus
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,187
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,683
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
79 Units Available
Washington Culver
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,365
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,440
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
785 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
42 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,595
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,893
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
1311 Summertime Lane
1311 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1000 sqft
***** AVAILABLE TO MOVE-IN STARTING FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST ***** Beautifully upgraded one bedroom + loft / two full bath condo primely situated within one of Culver City’s most coveted condominium communities (Lakeside Village Condominiums @
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131
8101 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
916 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Jefferson neighborhood in Culver City.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
9201 Summertime Lane
9201 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
915 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Quite Gated Community - This immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 full baths is situated perfectly in Culver City. As you walk in you are greeted with a spacious living room.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fox Hills
5870 Green Valley Circle
5870 Green Valley Circle, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1226 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit with unbelievable tree top views. Elegant Gas burning fireplace located in the living room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fox Hills
6275 Canterbury Drive
6275 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
807 sqft
Beautifully updated top floor, end unit with nice view and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with bar, tile floor, lots of cabinets, refrigerator and microwave included.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fox Hills
6151 Canterbury Dr #109
6151 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1430 sqft
Brand New Large 3bd 2 bath w/Large Private Patio 1430 sqft - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
5011 Stoney Creek Road, Unit 326
5011 Stoney Creek Road, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
+ Den! Beautiful lower condo with large patio in Tara Hills, a resort style living complex! - Spacious lower condo unit with extra large fenced in patio. Patio also has a large closet to store surf boards, gardening tools, bikes, etc.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
4832 Hollow Corner Road
4832 Hollow Corner Road, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1055 sqft
Fully Updated 3bed,2bath Luxury Condo With Resort Style Amenities Enjoy resort style living in a fully updated 3bed,2bath condo.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Park West
11178 Culver Blvd
11178 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
$1000 OFF AT MOVE IN! SPEND YOUR SUMMER POOLSIDE! - Property Id: 317819 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Now Showing! Come see our amazing community and lovely studios! Enjoy the best of Culver City living, directly across from
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
4911 Indian Wood Road, Unit 511
4911 Indian Wood Road, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
885 sqft
Beautiful lower condo with large patio in Tara Hills, a resort style living complex! - Spacious lower 2 bedroom condo unit with extra large fenced in patio with open views of the tree lined courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Culver City
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
$
79 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
24 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,523
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
40 Units Available
Venice
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,847
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
34 Units Available
Venice
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,417
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,321
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
10 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,381
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,044
1366 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
13 Units Available
Palms
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,323
988 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,487
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1242 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
$
9 Units Available
Palms
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,616
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1049 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Palms
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,806
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1117 sqft
Clarington Apartments is a warm, friendly atmosphere to come home to. Located in West Los Angeles adjacent to downtown Culver City. Newly remodeled interiors featuring: Wood cabinetry. Rich granite countertops in both the kitchens and bathrooms.
