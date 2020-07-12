121 Apartments for rent in Culver City, CA with parking

Live from Culver City, it’s your apartment-hunting guide! Home to the major studios that made movie magic happen, the city underwent a brief decline in the middle of the 20th century. New investments in its downtown have transformed the area into a hip, young and friendly Los Angeles County city. Now let’s check out some of these apartment rentals and find you the home of your dreams.

Having trouble with Craigslist Culver City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Downtown Culver City is home to a lot of new galleries, boutiques, restaurants and bars, so the city center has a lot to offer young singles with more urbane sensibilities. However, all this revitalization doesn’t mean that Culver City has become a sterile neighborhood full of new construction. To the contrary, civic groups have preserved a lot of the original architecture, particularly around the city center. As a result, Culver City has attractive, friendly-feeling neighborhoods that are surprisingly walkable! At least by Los Angeles County standards. You’ll never want to leave!

But, when you have to leave, you’ll find that the city is a convenient commute from pretty much all Los Angeles County attractions. That’s quite an anomaly in these parts, so how’s this possible? Well, Culver City sits between downtown LA and the beachside cities of Santa Monica and Venice. Thus, the weekday commute isn’t nearly as bad and weekend fun is just around the corner.

Culver City also has a diverse body of rentals available throughout all its neighborhoods. Directly west of the city center, you’ll find a lot of new luxury condominium developments with a variety of amenities, including gyms, clubhouses and pools. This area tends to be the most expensive in town, with rents for a two bedroom generally ranging from $2000 to $2500. Continue west past I-405 to the Pacific Coast Highway, and you’ll find some equally desirable rentals for slightly lower rents.

The city center, with all its vibrancy and walkability, is great for young singles. The area around the city center also has a lot of different options when it comes to housing. Here, you’ll find everything from lofts to small rental homes to apartment buildings with both studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent, many of which offer short-term leases. Rents here really vary by rental type running from $1500 to $2000 on the low end and up to $3000 on the high end.

As a hip, white-collar professional settling into Culver City, you might have some sort of Chihuahua that you carry around in a designer bag. Are apartment buildings in town pet friendly? Well, it really depends on the rental. Many independently rented homes and apartments will accept your pup without hesitation, while some of the larger rentals may require an additional deposit. Make sure to double check with your landlord before moving as to avoid any hairy (pun intended) situations.

So welcome to Culver City! Enjoy all that this cultured, young city has to offer you! See more