Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Culver City, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Culver City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
42 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,595
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,893
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
3 Units Available
McManus
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,187
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,683
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Palms
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,765
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
3 Units Available
Lucerne-Higuera
9301 Lucerne Ave
9301 Lucerne Avenue, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9301 Lucerne Ave in Culver City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 07:24pm
2 Units Available
Palms
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Coda, a bespoke collection of one, two, and three-bedroom residences. Stylishly designed living spaces, thoughtful amenities, and smart home services provide an intimate respite from the exhilarating playground of downtown Culver City.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Studio Village
10837 Jefferson Blvd.
10837 Jefferson Boulevard, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit! - *RECENTLY REDUCED!* This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is a must see! The unit includes: Central A/C and Heat, new faux wood flooring throughout, granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom, stackable

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
1311 Summertime Lane
1311 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1000 sqft
***** AVAILABLE TO MOVE-IN STARTING FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST ***** Beautifully upgraded one bedroom + loft / two full bath condo primely situated within one of Culver City’s most coveted condominium communities (Lakeside Village Condominiums @

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131
8101 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
916 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Jefferson neighborhood in Culver City.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Studio Village
5387 Cota St 1
5387 Cota Street, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Unit 1 Available 08/15/20 Property manager - Property Id: 304241 LOWER FRONT 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH FRONT UNIT WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, STOVE, 2 CAR PARKING, LAUNDRY ON PREMISES Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
9201 Summertime Lane
9201 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
915 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Quite Gated Community - This immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 full baths is situated perfectly in Culver City. As you walk in you are greeted with a spacious living room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Park West
11052 Culver Boulevard
11052 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1020 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upper front apartment in 7 unit building in Culver City. No smoking. No pets of any kind. Fresh paint. Window air conditioning units in bedroom windows. Gas range and refrigerator included.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clarkdale
4190 Commonwealth Ave
4190 Commonwealth Avenue, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Cottage Style House - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with 2 Car Garage in Culver City - Cottage Style Single Family Home, 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath, approx. 1000 sq/ft. Laminate floors through out. Large living room with dining room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Lucerne-Higuera
4209 Lafayette Place
4209 Lafayette Place, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
850 sqft
Available as a 28 day rental, or longer Mid Century, Short term rental, 3-6 months. Fully furnished w/parking space in driveway. New stove. 3 beds, no dishwasher, no a/c. Mid century. Garage may be available for an additional $200/mo

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Hills
5870 Green Valley Circle
5870 Green Valley Circle, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1226 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit with unbelievable tree top views. Elegant Gas burning fireplace located in the living room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Hills
6275 Canterbury Drive
6275 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
807 sqft
Beautifully updated top floor, end unit with nice view and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with bar, tile floor, lots of cabinets, refrigerator and microwave included.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lucerne-Higuera
4211 LAFAYETTE PL
4211 Lafayette Place, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
850 sqft
Short term / corporate / vacation rental. Fully furnished, 28 day rental. Original mid century. Also be available for longer periods. Parking space in driveway. New stove. Washer/Dreyer, 3 twin beds, no dishwasher, portable a/c.

1 of 29

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Lucerne-Higuera
9022 Hubbard St
9022 Hubbard Street, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1100 sqft
Spanish style house with huge backyard walking distance to Downtown Culver City! - Beautiful Spanish style house with hardwood floors in living areas, recessed lighting throughout, built-in cabinets, gas burning fireplace, with window AC unit in

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fox Hills
6151 Canterbury Dr #109
6151 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1430 sqft
Brand New Large 3bd 2 bath w/Large Private Patio 1430 sqft - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
5011 Stoney Creek Road, Unit 326
5011 Stoney Creek Road, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
+ Den! Beautiful lower condo with large patio in Tara Hills, a resort style living complex! - Spacious lower condo unit with extra large fenced in patio. Patio also has a large closet to store surf boards, gardening tools, bikes, etc.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
4832 Hollow Corner Road
4832 Hollow Corner Road, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1055 sqft
Fully Updated 3bed,2bath Luxury Condo With Resort Style Amenities Enjoy resort style living in a fully updated 3bed,2bath condo.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Sunkist Park
11164 Woolford Street
11164 Woolford Street, Culver City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
1583 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** The quintessential single family home located in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Culver City.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lucerne-Higuera
9044 St Carson
9044 East Carson Street, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
1533 sqft
Charming and beautifully remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in Heart of Culver City. Walking distance to Trader Joes, restaurants and Ivy metro station. Brand new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit. Laminate floor throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
4911 Indian Wood Road, Unit 511
4911 Indian Wood Road, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
885 sqft
Beautiful lower condo with large patio in Tara Hills, a resort style living complex! - Spacious lower 2 bedroom condo unit with extra large fenced in patio with open views of the tree lined courtyard.
City Guide for Culver City, CA

Live from Culver City, it’s your apartment-hunting guide! Home to the major studios that made movie magic happen, the city underwent a brief decline in the middle of the 20th century. New investments in its downtown have transformed the area into a hip, young and friendly Los Angeles County city. Now let’s check out some of these apartment rentals and find you the home of your dreams.

Having trouble with Craigslist Culver City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Downtown Culver City is home to a lot of new galleries, boutiques, restaurants and bars, so the city center has a lot to offer young singles with more urbane sensibilities. However, all this revitalization doesn’t mean that Culver City has become a sterile neighborhood full of new construction. To the contrary, civic groups have preserved a lot of the original architecture, particularly around the city center. As a result, Culver City has attractive, friendly-feeling neighborhoods that are surprisingly walkable! At least by Los Angeles County standards. You’ll never want to leave!

But, when you have to leave, you’ll find that the city is a convenient commute from pretty much all Los Angeles County attractions. That’s quite an anomaly in these parts, so how’s this possible? Well, Culver City sits between downtown LA and the beachside cities of Santa Monica and Venice. Thus, the weekday commute isn’t nearly as bad and weekend fun is just around the corner.

For the most part, all of Culver City’s neighborhoods are friendly and cleas.

Culver City also has a diverse body of rentals available throughout all its neighborhoods. Directly west of the city center, you’ll find a lot of new luxury condominium developments with a variety of amenities, including gyms, clubhouses and pools. This area tends to be the most expensive in town, with rents for a two bedroom generally ranging from $2000 to $2500. Continue west past I-405 to the Pacific Coast Highway, and you’ll find some equally desirable rentals for slightly lower rents.

The city center, with all its vibrancy and walkability, is great for young singles. The area around the city center also has a lot of different options when it comes to housing. Here, you’ll find everything from lofts to small rental homes to apartment buildings with both studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent, many of which offer short-term leases. Rents here really vary by rental type running from $1500 to $2000 on the low end and up to $3000 on the high end.

As a hip, white-collar professional settling into Culver City, you might have some sort of Chihuahua that you carry around in a designer bag. Are apartment buildings in town pet friendly? Well, it really depends on the rental. Many independently rented homes and apartments will accept your pup without hesitation, while some of the larger rentals may require an additional deposit. Make sure to double check with your landlord before moving as to avoid any hairy (pun intended) situations.

So welcome to Culver City! Enjoy all that this cultured, young city has to offer you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Culver City, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Culver City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

