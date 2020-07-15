/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
105 Studio Apartments for rent in Culver City, CA
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
79 Units Available
Washington Culver
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,365
614 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
42 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,595
437 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Park West
11178 Culver Blvd
11178 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
$1000 OFF AT MOVE IN! SPEND YOUR SUMMER POOLSIDE! - Property Id: 317819 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Now Showing! Come see our amazing community and lovely studios! Enjoy the best of Culver City living, directly across from
Results within 1 mile of Culver City
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
11 Units Available
Palms
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,043
988 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 05:53 AM
8 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,820
463 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Palms
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,395
392 sqft
Relaxed LuxuryAt The Roy Luxury Apartment Homes your comfort is guaranteed. Our experienced team of award-winning staff is here to cater to your every whim with personalized white glove service.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
26 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
14 Units Available
Palms
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,940
625 sqft
Clarington Apartments is a warm, friendly atmosphere to come home to. Located in West Los Angeles adjacent to downtown Culver City. Newly remodeled interiors featuring: Wood cabinetry. Rich granite countertops in both the kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
$
9 Units Available
Palms
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,470
442 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Mar Vista
Glendon Building
10773 Lawler Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,995
474 sqft
Located on a quiet street in charming Palms neighborhood next to Culver City, The Glendon Building offers really cool N.Y.C.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mar Vista
3616 Coolidge Ave
3616 Coolidge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,850
Mar Vista 3 Bedroom with large backyard - Charming Mar Vista 3 bedroom located in at 3616 Coolidge. Single story with new heating and AC unit, hardwood floors and a large family room.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mar Vista
11460 Venice Blvd
11460 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,825
MarVista studio $1825, stove, A/C, laminated - Property Id: 109375 Mar Vista Studio $1825 Laminate flooring, A/C. Available now. Please call Geoff at 310-694-4595 to view. NO DOGS. MOVE IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Venice
2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12
2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,000
450 sqft
In the Heart of Venice! On Abbot Kinney!! Near all the shops, restaurants, nightlife and more! All utilities included w/rent! PETS WELCOME! Parking space available! Charming CORNER UNIT w/wood-look floors, gas heat, gas stove/oven, refrigerator,
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Palms
3601 Jasmine Avenue
3601 Jasmine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,510
550 sqft
Welcome home to this updated studio with an open floor plan and full kitchen in West Los Angeles! This first-floor unit features a private entrance, upgraded wood-like flooring, upgraded lighting, and a small lawn by the private entrance.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Palms
3767 Motor Ave
3767 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,545
Large remodeled unit with faux wood floors throughout kitchenette in unit with fridge & hot plate window coverings, fresh paint laundry room no pets, street parking, very near to culver city shopping center, easy access to 405/10 freeways No Pets
Results within 5 miles of Culver City
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
$
55 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,550
611 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
123 Units Available
Westside
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,735
506 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
West Los Angeles
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,200
195 sqft
ONLINE TOURS, APPLICATION AND MOVE IN PROCESS!Brand new and furnished suite with private bathroom and all utilities paid! Washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, roof lounge with lounge furniture, cabanas and games.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
NMS 1539
1539 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,495
419 sqft
Near downtown Santa Monica and the area's dining and shopping. Each upscale home features wood-like flooring, expansive windows and a modern kitchen. Private balconies available. Lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
44 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,661
930 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
21 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,975
625 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
56 Units Available
Westwood
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
266 sqft
A luxury community that's near the area's best amenities. The community features concierge service, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge with a fireplace. Furnished apartments available. Apartments offer high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
