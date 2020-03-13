Amenities

968 Camino Del Sol Available 04/04/20 Chula Vista, 968 Camino Del Sol, Canyon Views - This unit comes with ceramic tile entry floors. The living room and dining room have high ceilings and wood floors. The half bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. The family room has ceramic tile floors and a fireplace. The kitchen has an eat-in area and a center island, ceramic tile floors and counters. There is a built in work station at the top of the stairs. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have mirrored wardrobe doors. The bedroom number 4 has mirrored wardrobe door and canyon views. Upper hall bathroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet with a mirrored wardrobe doors, double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. There is an alarm system--Tenant pays for fees.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



No Pets Allowed



