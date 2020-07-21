936 Caminito Estrella

Amenities
3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1220 SQFT Rancho Del Rey/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful townhome in Rancho Del Rey. The property features a kitchen with breakfast bar that is adjacent to the living room. The living room features a gas fireplace and the property has an open floor plan with lots of light. The property also features a patio in the backyard. The home is located close to shopping parks and local schools. The home is also located with easy access to the 805 freeway.
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: All utilities
No Pets
