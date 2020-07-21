936 Caminito Estrella

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1220 SQFT Rancho Del Rey/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful townhome in Rancho Del Rey. The property features a kitchen with breakfast bar that is adjacent to the living room. The living room features a gas fireplace and the property has an open floor plan with lots of light. The property also features a patio in the backyard. The home is located close to shopping parks and local schools. The home is also located with easy access to the 805 freeway.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: All utilities



No Pets



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



Sorry we do not accept section 8



$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:



http://hometeampm.com/properties/residential/



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE4310832)