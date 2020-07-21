All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 936 Caminito Estrella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
936 Caminito Estrella
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

936 Caminito Estrella

936 Caminito Estrella · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Rancho - Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

936 Caminito Estrella, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1220 SQFT Rancho Del Rey/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful townhome in Rancho Del Rey. The property features a kitchen with breakfast bar that is adjacent to the living room. The living room features a gas fireplace and the property has an open floor plan with lots of light. The property also features a patio in the backyard. The home is located close to shopping parks and local schools. The home is also located with easy access to the 805 freeway.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: All utilities

No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

Sorry we do not accept section 8

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4310832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Caminito Estrella have any available units?
936 Caminito Estrella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 936 Caminito Estrella currently offering any rent specials?
936 Caminito Estrella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Caminito Estrella pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 Caminito Estrella is pet friendly.
Does 936 Caminito Estrella offer parking?
No, 936 Caminito Estrella does not offer parking.
Does 936 Caminito Estrella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Caminito Estrella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Caminito Estrella have a pool?
No, 936 Caminito Estrella does not have a pool.
Does 936 Caminito Estrella have accessible units?
No, 936 Caminito Estrella does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Caminito Estrella have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Caminito Estrella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 Caminito Estrella have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 Caminito Estrella does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College