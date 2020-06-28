83 Shasta St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage carpet

3 bedroom house on a cul de sac street- garage and yard! - This charming home has great space- large living room, dining room, decent sized kitchen. The bedrooms are spacious with good closets. Garage and Large back yard with patio areas. Washer and dryer hookups only (in garage )

Yard is irrigated and on timer, owner covers bi-weekly mowing. Tenants pay all utilities. Water/trash/ gas/ electric etc. Required to autopay trash bill.

Sorry no pets, no smoking. Extra off street parking for RV or boat! Close to major freeways, schools , shopping, etc!

Move in beginning September Shown by appointment only, mon-fri business hours

Deposit same as the rent

*note- living areas have new carpet installed since photos *



