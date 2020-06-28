All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

83 Shasta St

83 Shasta Street · No Longer Available
Location

83 Shasta Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom house on a cul de sac street- garage and yard! - This charming home has great space- large living room, dining room, decent sized kitchen. The bedrooms are spacious with good closets. Garage and Large back yard with patio areas. Washer and dryer hookups only (in garage )
Yard is irrigated and on timer, owner covers bi-weekly mowing. Tenants pay all utilities. Water/trash/ gas/ electric etc. Required to autopay trash bill.
Sorry no pets, no smoking. Extra off street parking for RV or boat! Close to major freeways, schools , shopping, etc!
Move in beginning September Shown by appointment only, mon-fri business hours
Deposit same as the rent
*note- living areas have new carpet installed since photos *

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3540701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Shasta St have any available units?
83 Shasta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 Shasta St have?
Some of 83 Shasta St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Shasta St currently offering any rent specials?
83 Shasta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Shasta St pet-friendly?
No, 83 Shasta St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 83 Shasta St offer parking?
Yes, 83 Shasta St offers parking.
Does 83 Shasta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Shasta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Shasta St have a pool?
No, 83 Shasta St does not have a pool.
Does 83 Shasta St have accessible units?
No, 83 Shasta St does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Shasta St have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Shasta St does not have units with dishwashers.
